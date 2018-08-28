Search

Appeal for dash-cam footage after horsebox driver suffers serious head injury

PUBLISHED: 16:49 15 January 2019

xxx_a47_crash

The driver of a horsebox that was involved in a crash on the A47 at Acle at the weekend suffered a serious head energy.

Police said the man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge following the collision and have appealed for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

Officers were called at around 12.30pm on Saturday January 12 to reports of a collision involving an orange Fiat horsebox and a white BMW, which were both travelling towards Great Yarmouth, at the junction with The Windle.

Three occupants of the BMW sustained slight injuries.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended, but was reopened shortly after 3.30pm.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

A spokesman said there were no horses in the horsebox.

They should contact PC Stuart Watson at Acle Roads Armed Policing Team on 101 or email: watsonsm@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 182 of 12/01/2019.

