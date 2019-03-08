'It was two and a half days of hell': Dog owner describes nightmare after her pet escaped from kennels

The moment Sidney was reunited with his family after a 72 hour search by dozens of people and drones. Photo: Diane Smith Archant

A daschund has been reunited with his owner following a frantic 72-hour search by dozens of people after he escaped from kennels.

Sidney went missing from the Dog Hotel on Saturday Morning, and was found on Monday in the field behind McDonald's. Photo: Google Maps Sidney went missing from the Dog Hotel on Saturday Morning, and was found on Monday in the field behind McDonald's. Photo: Google Maps

Helene Agland, 39, received a call late on Saturday evening while on holiday to say her dog, Sidney, had escaped from The Dog Hotel in Beccles earlier that morning.

She said: "I was in Southampton on holiday and I found out at 10pm, with the children asleep in bed, so I couldn't just get in the car.

"They only tried to phone me once, that was it, and it should have been on the hour every hour."

Mrs Agland posted on local Facebook groups expressing her outrage and fear. It was then the community rallied together in a 72 hour search for the dog.

Helene Agland says Sixteen-month-old Sidney was starved and covered in scratches. Photo: Helene Agland Helene Agland says Sixteen-month-old Sidney was starved and covered in scratches. Photo: Helene Agland

Mrs Agland said: "I had hundred of shares and so many people out. It's amazing, I couldn't be happier with the response."

A Facebook page 'Help Find Sidney' was launched, and from Saturday night until Monday morning, many people joined the search.

"There were people flying drones and others leaving food for Sidney in case he was hungry. Everyone helped in some way even if it was a half hour walk in the area," Mrs Agland said.

The hole in the gate at the Dog Hotel which Sidney had escaped through. Photo: Helene Agland The hole in the gate at the Dog Hotel which Sidney had escaped through. Photo: Helene Agland

Sidney was eventually found in a field behind McDonald's in Gillingham on the A146, stuck in the ground.

"He hadn't eaten for two days. He's covered in scratches. I don't know if he will ever be the same dog. He's only 16 months old and he's a shadow of what he was when he left," she said.

Mrs Agland claims the Dog Hotel managers had asked her whether she thought her dog could fit under a gap in the front gate, which was too small for him, but she says they didn't show her the rest of the site where there was another hole in a gate.

She said: "I went back on Sunday and they still haven't fixed it, having known he got out Saturday morning. They have a responsibility to keep dogs safe."

Sidney is one of five dogs to have stayed at The Dog Hotel while the Aglands were on holiday. Photo: Helene Agland Sidney is one of five dogs to have stayed at The Dog Hotel while the Aglands were on holiday. Photo: Helene Agland

A spokeperson for the kennel said they were unaware of the hole which is now reinforced.

They said: "It is worrying to lose a dog and I have sympathy, but on the other hand I don't have sympathy for people who launch malicious and untrue campaigns on Facebook.

"We had nearly 20 people help search, and we are preparing a goodwill payment for Mrs Agland. We are grateful to the large numbers of people who looked for the dog and for support during this difficult time."