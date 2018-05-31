Darth Vader spotted in supermarket queue

Darth Vader spotted shopping at Tesco in Downham Market. Picture: Anne Marsay Archant

Darth Vader may have been galaxies away from his usual planet but the Empire was in need of some essential shopping.

The Star Wars character was spotted queuing in line for his shopping at Downham Market’s Tesco store on Thursday, April 23.

It appears social distancing guidelines also apply to Mr Vader, who was stood “two light-sabre lengths” between shoppers.

His supermarket visit was filmed by Anne Marsay, who said his presence made Tesco staff and customers very happy.

She said: “It was very well received at Downham Market Tesco amongst both the staff and shoppers and Darth ensured that social distancing was respected at all times during his brief visit, generally keeping two light-sabre lengths between shoppers.

“Unfortunately, Darth has been exceptionally busy keeping the Death Star on lockdown and is currently unavailable for comment.

“But I am certain his intent was to bring a smile to people’s faces.”

Mrs Marsay shared the video on Facebook, hoping people would be uplifted by Mr Vader’s activity.

She said: “I am so surprised it has become so popular. It’s so lovely to know so many people have passed it to contacts, friends and family to spread a smile.

“These are challenging and unique times for us as a nation and sometimes just a small idea can bring so many smiles.

“The Tesco store in Downham Market is very clear regarding social distancing and the staff are clearly working hard to try and alleviate the worries of shoppers by working hard to ensure we stay as safe as we can.

“Mr Vader’s visit was just a small moment to bring some laughter in a challenging time.”

Hundreds of people have since shared and commented on the video, which has reached almost 16,000 views.

Mrs Marsay added: “It was nice to hear that people saw it as a moment to raise their spirits.

“I am certain Mr Vader will make some further appearances around our town but asks that you maintain your social distancing at all times and only venture out when it is absolutely necessary.

“In the meantime, rest assured that he maintains lockdown on the Death Star but does recognise the Empire has essential shopping too.

“May the force be with you all.”

