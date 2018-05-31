Search

Advanced search

Darth Vader spotted in supermarket queue

PUBLISHED: 13:37 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 28 April 2020

Darth Vader spotted shopping at Tesco in Downham Market. Picture: Anne Marsay

Darth Vader spotted shopping at Tesco in Downham Market. Picture: Anne Marsay

Archant

Darth Vader may have been galaxies away from his usual planet but the Empire was in need of some essential shopping.

Darth Vader spotted shopping at Tesco in Downham Market. Picture: Anne MarsayDarth Vader spotted shopping at Tesco in Downham Market. Picture: Anne Marsay

The Star Wars character was spotted queuing in line for his shopping at Downham Market’s Tesco store on Thursday, April 23.

It appears social distancing guidelines also apply to Mr Vader, who was stood “two light-sabre lengths” between shoppers.

His supermarket visit was filmed by Anne Marsay, who said his presence made Tesco staff and customers very happy.

She said: “It was very well received at Downham Market Tesco amongst both the staff and shoppers and Darth ensured that social distancing was respected at all times during his brief visit, generally keeping two light-sabre lengths between shoppers.

“Unfortunately, Darth has been exceptionally busy keeping the Death Star on lockdown and is currently unavailable for comment.

“But I am certain his intent was to bring a smile to people’s faces.”

Mrs Marsay shared the video on Facebook, hoping people would be uplifted by Mr Vader’s activity.

MORE: Bright window shop display in honour of key workers

She said: “I am so surprised it has become so popular. It’s so lovely to know so many people have passed it to contacts, friends and family to spread a smile.

“These are challenging and unique times for us as a nation and sometimes just a small idea can bring so many smiles.

“The Tesco store in Downham Market is very clear regarding social distancing and the staff are clearly working hard to try and alleviate the worries of shoppers by working hard to ensure we stay as safe as we can.

“Mr Vader’s visit was just a small moment to bring some laughter in a challenging time.”

Hundreds of people have since shared and commented on the video, which has reached almost 16,000 views.

Mrs Marsay added: “It was nice to hear that people saw it as a moment to raise their spirits.

“I am certain Mr Vader will make some further appearances around our town but asks that you maintain your social distancing at all times and only venture out when it is absolutely necessary.

“In the meantime, rest assured that he maintains lockdown on the Death Star but does recognise the Empire has essential shopping too.

“May the force be with you all.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter

To keep up with coronavirus updates, please join our Facebook page here

More on the EDP’s Here to Help campaign

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

‘I have never disliked a manager as much as I disliked him’ - City old boy opens up

Jon Otsemobor was not fan of Glenn Roeder at Norwich City Picture: James Bass/Archant

When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

When will garden centres like Urban Jungle (pictured) reopen? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New A140 roundabouts set to open by end of year

Works to build two new roundabouts near Eye Airfield on the A140 are continuing Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Most Read

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

When will garden centres like Urban Jungle (pictured) reopen? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Watch: Driver caught going wrong way on Tesco roundabout

Still from dashcam of driver who went wrong way at Tesco roundabout in Sprowston. Picture: Archant

‘It’s really upsetting’: Community nurse has car windscreen smashed by vandals for second time in a month

A community nurse from Thetford, who has been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic, has said he was “gutted” to find his car windscreen smashed by vandals for the second time in just over a month. Photo: Ryan Wilkin

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434
Drive 24