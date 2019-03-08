Dart legends aim to raise funds for Norfolk social club

Darts legends Bob Anderson and Bobby George will be appearing in a darts and chat show in Norfolk to raise money for a town’s social club.

They will be bringing years of darts experience to Watton Sports and Social Club on Friday, April 19, were some lucky spectators will get the chance to ask them questions and even play a game with them.

Mr George, famous for his extravagant jewellery, and Mr Anderson, nicknamed the Limestone Cowboy, were two of the biggest names in darts in the 1980s and 90s, along with the likes of Eric Bristow and John Lowe.

“It promises to be a great, fun night in Watton,” Mr George said. “Me and Bob will hopefully bring a bit of world champion darts atmosphere of the 1980s to the modern day.

“We will no doubt have some funny stories to tell from our heyday and will be playing some darts as well. I’m looking forward to it.”

Anderson is equally keen on linking up with George again and facing off on the oche.

“I am looking forward to our evening at Watton Sports and Social club, and Bobby and I, along with professional darts MC Paul Wilson, plan a fun-filled night of darts and banter. I hope we see lots there.”

Standard tickets are £15 and VIP meet and greet tickets are £25. For more information or to order your tickets, call 01953 881281.