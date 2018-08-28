Search

Ex-Norwich City star hits out at radio host’s ‘archaic’ comments over Andy Murray

PUBLISHED: 14:44 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 11 January 2019

Britain's Andy Murray wipes tears from his face during a press conference at the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A Norwich City legend has criticised “archaic” comments made by a Talksport radio host about Andy Murray’s emotional retirement announcement saying they do nothing to reduce stigma around mental health.

Darren Eadie. Picture Richard KellyDarren Eadie. Picture Richard Kelly

Darren Eadie shared his disbelief at comments made by Alan Brazil, who during his Friday morning radio show repeatedly criticised Murray for being tearful as he announced his imminent retirement from professional tennis.

Although berated for his views by his co-host Ally McCoist, Mr Brazil repeatedly said the professional tennis player should “move on and roll [his] sleeves up” as well as “stop bubbling”.

Mr Eadie tweeted: “It’s people like Alan Brazil that do nothing to reduce stigma around #MentalHealthAwareness regarding Andy Murray. Ignorance isn’t an excuse. People are individuals, don’t judge.”

Mr Eadie, who has opened up about his own struggles with depression and anxiety after retiring from professional football at the age of 28, said Mr Brazil’s comments had “got his back up”.

“I don’t normally get involved but I thought I needed to do something because when I heard those comments I thought they needed to be addressed.

“I thought it was irresponsible and I don’t think it was said in jest, it’s not the type of thing you say in jest. Alan Brazil has a large audience and he has a responsibility, I just thought it was really stupid.

“When you talk in the media, you have your own views but you understand other people’s, I don’t think it’s right to say man up, it’s archaic.

“I don’t expect Alan Brazil to change his views but he has to be understanding of others. Andy Murray is probably going through a tough time,” he said.

Mr Eadie added that although he disagreed with Mr Brazil’s comments, he hoped that by challenging them, it would lead to wider discussions about mental health.

“It’s not just about Andy Murray, he will deal with it in his own way. It’s about all those who might be having struggles. People start to talk about it and realise that comments [like that] are not the right thing to say.

“Twitter does get people talking and the flip side is that it does get people thinking about their comments.”

