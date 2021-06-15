Couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary with family newspaper tradition

Published: 12:53 PM June 15, 2021

Peter and Daphne Wyatt who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 13. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A couple are carrying on a family tradition of celebrating a landmark wedding anniversary with a picture in their local newspaper.

Daphne and Peter Wyatt, 84 and 91, who have lived in Rackheath for the past 27 years, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 13.

Mr Wyatt is the third generation of his Norwich-based family to feature in the Eastern Daily Press going back several decades.

Peter Wyatt's grandfather Daniel Wyatt on his 72nd wedding anniversary in 1934. - Credit: Archant

His grandfather Daniel Wyatt celebrated 72 years of marriage to his wife in 1934 and his uncle John, who marked 60 years marriage with a special article in 1949.

Peter Wyatt's uncle John celebrating his 60th wedding anniversary in 1949. - Credit: Archant

Mr Wyatt's cousin Herbert Wyatt also celebrated his diamond wedding anniversary to Gertrude Wyatt with a picture in the paper in 1973.

Herbert and Gertrude Wyatt celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary in 1973. - Credit: Archant

Mrs Wyatt, nee Futter, who grew up in the Mile Cross area of Norwich from the age of seven, said: "We want to celebrate our anniversary in the paper to help future generations with our family tree. We are fortunate that we are able to follow the tradition."

Talking about the secret to a long and happy marriage, the 84-year-old said: "Don't go to bed with a problem. Get it sorted. Don't let the sun set on a disagreement."

Mrs Wyatt, a former clerical worker and parish clerk, studied at Norwich's Angel Road School for Girls, before starting work age 15.

It was during her time at the Miller Organ Company factory on Timber Hill where she met her future husband who had just come out of the Royal Navy.

She tuned the musical instruments and he was a field worker for the company fitting organs in churches around the country.

They married in 1956 at Tudor Hall on Rose Lane after around two years of dating and moved into their first marital home together on Blackwell Avenue in Sprowston, where they did a lot of home improvements.

Mr Wyatt, who grew up in Thorpe St Andrew, volunteered to join the Royal Navy aged 17 and spent six years with the naval force.

During his navy career he was stationed in Bermuda where he worked on radar and radio systems.

After getting married he set up his own television and radio company.

The couple have six children, 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and had a quiet celebration on June 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.



