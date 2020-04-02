Search

Norwich man’s fundraiser to donate supplies to NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 15:03 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 02 April 2020

NHS Superheroes looks to help supply the NHS. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gpoint Studio

A dedicated fundraiser has launched a new campaign to donate supplies to NHS workers.

Danny Moloney has set-up NHS Superhereos on Facebook. Picture: Danny MoloneyDanny Moloney has set-up NHS Superhereos on Facebook. Picture: Danny Moloney

Danny Moloney, 50, is a keen fundraiser, having collected about £650,000 for charity over the past 10 years.

Now, Mr Moloney, Gavin Ratcliffe and his sister Lucinda Ratcliffe, have created the NHS Superheroes fund to donate supplies to hospitals during the outbreak.

He said: “Last Thursday night everyone did the round of applause.

“I’m always raising money for charities and after I saw it happen I put a post on Facebook about it and a friend messaged me about a campaign he had done in Essex for a child with cancer called One Pound Warriors, a big social media campaign just asking for a pound off people.

“We set the Facebook page up the following day and opened a community bank account. We started collecting donations.”

READ MORE: Volunteers sought amid 'increased pressure on NHS services'

The Facebook page has reached more than 7,000 members and raised £2,000 in just a week.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Moloney added: “A company in Brandon called Pecksniffs very kindly sold us 3,500 tubes of hand cream cheap, we bought 100 shower gels because all the staff are having to shower after every shift and I have just picked up 10,400 tea bags.

“We are in touch with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, West Suffolk Hospital and Norfolk Community Hospital, which I was amazed covered 2,200 staff just there alone.”

READ MORE: Church lights switched on as 'beacon of hope' during coronavirus pandemic

Mr Moloney, from Lakenham, has thrown himself into the fundraising campaign after losing his job as an estate agent amid the pandemic.

He has reached out to former City stars including Darren Huckerby, and is asking for video messages of support.

“I’ve chucked myself into this campaign working 16 hours days,” he said. “I was up at 5am to get the supplies and going online.

“With fundraising, I have raised £650,000 over the past 10 years, this is very important to me and the people we can help.”

For more information and to join search NHS Superheroes on Facebook.

