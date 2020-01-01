Tributes paid to teenager 'who always had a smile on his face'

Danny Jeffery, who was found unresponsive in his flat in Norwich on February 3 2019. Picture; Tommy Jeffery Archant

A 19-year-old who always had a smile on his face was found dead in his flat, an inquest has heard.

Danny Jeffery, was found unresponsive on the floor of his flat in Lower Clarence Road, Norwich, on February 3, 2019.

The emergency services were called but Mr Jeffery was pronounced dead at the scene.

At an inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner's court on Monday March 2, the court heard live evidence from one of Mr Jeffery's neighbours, Oliver Newbery, James Dexter, who was with him the night before he died, and written statements from the police and Mr Jeffery's friends and family.

The court heard, how on the night of February 2, Mr Jeffery had been seen in the Blueberry Pub, in Cowgate, with Mr Dexter.

The pair had left the pub at different times and re-joined one another at a different address before heading back to Mr Jeffery's flat.

The court heard from witnesses that Mr Jeffery was known to smoke cannabis, take cocaine, was an occasional drinker and on the night of his death had been enquiring about heroin.

Mr Newbery told the court how on the February 3, after returning home at around 4.25am, Mr Jeffery visited him in his flat.

The pair shared a bottle of rum and talked for a while before Mr Jeffery left. Later that day, Mr Newbury called in on Mr Jeffery and found him asleep on the floor of his flat, while Mr Dexter was asleep on the bed.

He returned again sometime later to find Mr Dexter had gone but Mr Jeffery was still asleep and snoring loudly.

Mr Newbery returned a third time at around 6.35pm, he said: "I entered the flat and realised Danny had died straight away, I immediately dialled 999.

A forensic post mortem examination report gave Mr Jeffery's cause of death as the combined effects of alcohol, heroin and cocaine.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, gave a conclusion of a drug and alcohol related death.

Following the inquest, Mr Jeffery's mother, Claire Jeffery said her son "was a busy bee", she said: "He was always had the biggest smile, once he started laughing he used to get everybody laughing.

"He was the class clown. He always had the girls, he would do anything for anyone."

She also said he was a wonderful brother to his siblings: "He was everything to his brother, he could do no wrong."