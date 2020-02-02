Search

Blind golfer earns place at world championships - but needs your help to get there

PUBLISHED: 15:34 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 02 February 2020

Danny Daniels, from Necton, has earned a place at the Blind Golf World Championships in South Africa. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A blind golfer's recent form has earned him a place at the sport's world championships.

Danny Daniels, from Necton, took up blind golf a decade ago after age-related macular degeneration left him completely blind in his left eye and severely impaired in his right.

With his wife, Di, at his side as a guide, the 83-year-old has gone from strength to strength on the course and last season came fourth in the Bind British Open.

He was also selected to represent England and Wales Blind Golf against Scotland in the Auld Enemies Cup, where he produced a stunning performance as England were ultimately defeated.

Now Mr Daniels, who plays at Barnham Broom, is set to play at the Blind Golf World Championships in South Africa this September, but must raise £2,500 to afford the travel and expenses.

"This could be Danny's last opportunity because he's not getting any younger," said Mrs Daniels. "Family are helping us as much as possible but it's a lot of money."

To sponsor Danny Daniels, call 01760 722356 or email dianadv44@icloud.com.

