Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘It didn’t matter until it was someone important’ - West Norfolk man speaks out after council change the speed limit on a dangerous road

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 January 2019

Sandra Greenacre was killed on the A149 six years ago. Photo:Danny Child

Sandra Greenacre was killed on the A149 six years ago. Photo:Danny Child

Danny Child

A West Norfolk man has spoken out after the council cut the speed limit on a dangerous A road following Prince Philip’s crash.

Danny Child spoke out after his mum was killed on the A149 six years ago. Photo: Danny ChildDanny Child spoke out after his mum was killed on the A149 six years ago. Photo: Danny Child

Danny Child, a 27-year-old electrician from King’s Lynn, has spoken about the councils’ new plans for road safety on the A149 six years after his mother, Sandra Greenacre, was killed on the same road where the Duke had an accident last Thursday, January 17.

Mr Child said he has “strong feelings about it” and was angered by a councillor saying the Duke’s involvement pushed interest to the forefront. “It didn’t matter until it was someone important,” he said. “They were planning to do something in May 2018 but that got ditched in October. Now Prince Philip’s had a crash they’re going to do something, it’s insulting.” At a meeting held on Friday, January 18, councillors agreed to introduce speed cameras on the A149 and to cut the speed limit to 50mph.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists