‘It didn’t matter until it was someone important’ - West Norfolk man speaks out after council change the speed limit on a dangerous road

Sandra Greenacre was killed on the A149 six years ago. Photo:Danny Child Danny Child

A West Norfolk man has spoken out after the council cut the speed limit on a dangerous A road following Prince Philip’s crash.

Danny Child, a 27-year-old electrician from King’s Lynn, has spoken about the councils’ new plans for road safety on the A149 six years after his mother, Sandra Greenacre, was killed on the same road where the Duke had an accident last Thursday, January 17.

Mr Child said he has “strong feelings about it” and was angered by a councillor saying the Duke’s involvement pushed interest to the forefront. “It didn’t matter until it was someone important,” he said. “They were planning to do something in May 2018 but that got ditched in October. Now Prince Philip’s had a crash they’re going to do something, it’s insulting.” At a meeting held on Friday, January 18, councillors agreed to introduce speed cameras on the A149 and to cut the speed limit to 50mph.