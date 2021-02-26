Student died after crashing car into a tree, inquest hears
- Credit: Archant
A student who crashed his grandmother's car in North Norfolk died as a result of his injuries, an inquest has heard.
Daniel MacMillan, 18, died at the scene of the crash on East Ruston Road in Lessingham, near Happisburgh, on August 27 last year.
At an inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on February 26, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr MacMillan, who lived in London, had been staying with his grandparents in the area.
A collision investigation into the crash found Mr MacMillan had failed to negotiate a right-hand bend, causing the car he was driving to come off the road and collide with a tree.
His cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury associated with a skull fracture and road traffic collision.
Concluding the inquest Ms Blake said Mr MacMillan died as a result of a road traffic collision.
