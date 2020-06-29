Electronic engineer died in woodland from severe head injury, inquest told

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of Daniel Littlewood who was found in woods on the edge of Norwich.

Mr Littlewood, 40, died in Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road on June 22.

At an inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Littlewood had lived in Crome Road and was employed as an electronic engineer.

His cause of death was given as severe traumatic head injury.

On June 22, at around 5.15am, police discovered a man with serious head injuries in Clapham Woods.

Paramedics attended the scene but the man, later confirmed by police to be Mr Littlewood, died at the scene.

A police cordon was put in place around the area while officers continue their investigations.

Following Mr Littlewood’s death people living in the area expressed their sadness at what happened.

The inquest has been adjourned for a pre-inquest review to be held at Norfolk Coroner’s court on September 25.

*Andrew Forbes, 39, of Crome Road, Norwich, has been charged with murdering Mr Littlewood and is due back at Norwich Crown Court on August 21.