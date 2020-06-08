Search

Paramotor pilot takes rare flight over Norwich airport

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 June 2020

Daniel Jones' view of Norwich Airport, during a paramotoring flight over the airport. Picture: Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones' view of Norwich Airport, during a paramotoring flight over the airport. Picture: Daniel Jones

Archant

Unless you are in the cockpit of a plane, you will not be able to see this view.

Daniel Jones, preparing for a paramotoring flight, the 26-year-old recently took a flight over Norwich Airport. A flight which was made possible due to decreased flying as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Steven FlanaganDaniel Jones, preparing for a paramotoring flight, the 26-year-old recently took a flight over Norwich Airport. A flight which was made possible due to decreased flying as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Steven Flanagan

But, thanks to Daniel Jones and the coronavirus pandemic, here it is - Norwich Airport’s runway from the air.

The 26-year-old paramotor pilot from Old Catton, who took up the hobby in August 2019, has made a film of himself flying over the airport at sunset.

The flight would not normally be possible due air traffic control restrictions which would prevent paramotors from flying through the international airspace.

But as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Norwich Airport is currently operating at reduced hours, meaning restrictions have changed, allowing Mr Jones to make the flight.

Daniel Jones, preparing for a paramotoring flight, the 26-year-old recently took a flight over Norwich Airport. A flight which was made possible due to decreased flying as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Steven Flanagan

Mr Jones said he took all the correct precautions to check the flight, which took place in May, was legal before setting off.

He said: “Earlier in the day, I called up air traffic control, because I noticed that the Civil Aviation Authority [CAA] had put out a NOTAM saying the airspace was only operating between 7am-5pm UTC, so I made sure there were no flights going out and that they were happy for me to fly around the airport.

“I set off about 7pm aiming to get to the airport about 7.30pm, I had a little bit of a head wind, but got there. The aim was to just fly around the airport at sunset when the light was really nice.”

Mr Jones said: “It was a really nice flight and definitely a once-in-a-lifetime chance. All the good bits of flying were summed up in one flight: it was really magical.”

Mr Jones, who is a videographer, filmed the entire flight and has since posted a video of it on social media so others can enjoy the rare view of Norwich Airport. He said the reaction to the film had been great.

“I’m just really grateful that I can share a different view that people don’t normally see unless they’re in the cabin on a plane.”

