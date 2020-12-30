News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Inquest opens into the death of former firefighter

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:05 PM December 30, 2020   
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a former firefighter who died in hospital earlier this month.

Daniel Gallagher, 64, a former firefighter from Hall Road in Framingham Earl, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Wednesday, December 16.

On Wednesday, December 30 an inquest opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

The inquest heard that it is believed he was exposed to asbestos during his employment as a fireman, resulting in, according to a post-mortem examination, sepsis of unknown aetiology and malignant mesothelioma.

A full inquest into Mr Gallagher's death is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 10 at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Norwich.

Norfolk Coroners Court

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Body of missing man found in market town

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

City venue could lose licence over Covid breach accusations

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Snow and ice weather warning in place for parts of region

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon