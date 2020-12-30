Inquest opens into the death of former firefighter

Published: 3:05 PM December 30, 2020

An inquest has opened into the death of a former firefighter who died in hospital earlier this month.

Daniel Gallagher, 64, a former firefighter from Hall Road in Framingham Earl, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Wednesday, December 16.

On Wednesday, December 30 an inquest opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

The inquest heard that it is believed he was exposed to asbestos during his employment as a fireman, resulting in, according to a post-mortem examination, sepsis of unknown aetiology and malignant mesothelioma.

A full inquest into Mr Gallagher's death is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 10 at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Norwich.