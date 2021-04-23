Mystery of the 'missing' Daniel Farke portrait is solved!

Published: 5:30 AM April 23, 2021

Norfolk artist John Etheridge wants Norwich City manager Daniel Farke to have the painting that he did of him. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images/John Etheridge. - Credit: Archant

It was supposed to be a Christmas gift for the Canaries boss, so when the artist behind a Daniel Farke portrait sent it to the manager and heard nothing he was a little disappointed.

However, fan John Etheridge, from Stalham, was today as cock-a-hoop as his recently promoted club after it emerged his creation had been delivered - and is proudly owned by the manager himself.

Mr Etheridge painted the picture and sent it to Farke on August 17 last year, however he has been unsure whether the portrait ever arrived, with club officials unable to confirm its arrival and no photo proof from Hermes.

But today a club spokesman confirmed Farke received the painting and would be thanking the artist personally, blaming "crossed wires" for not initially knowing of its whereabouts.

John Etheridge. Picture: John Etheridge. - Credit: Archant

Mr Etheridge, 56, said: "I had hoped that I'd be able to give it to him personally but I was told the best thing was to post it and I'd get a signed photo of Farke holding the portrait.

"I put it on to Hermes to be signed for by Daniel himself and they confirmed it definitely went, so I got in touch with Norwich City but they said they hadn't had it.

"I was kind of feeling a little upset as a Norwich City fan of 48 years, I've done this painting which I hope Daniel would think is a beautiful portrait of him and it was purely a gift.

"The least I wanted was some acknowledgement Daniel had received it. I had thought it had been stolen or lost."

But a Norwich City spokesman said the City manager actually has it in his home in Norfolk. The spokesman added: "So just a few crossed wires at our end as to how Daniel actually ended up with it!"

Norfolk artist John Etheridge wants Norwich City manager Daniel Farke to have the painting that he did of him. Picture: John Etheridge. - Credit: Archant

Mr Etheridge added: "It does give me a bit of relief. Maybe he has it hanging on his wall."

A Hermes spokesperson said: "We can confirm that our tracking shows that this parcel was delivered in September and this has been confirmed by the local courier."