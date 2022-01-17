News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 25, died at family home after taking recreational drugs

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:40 PM January 17, 2022
County Hall

An inquest into the death of Daniel Earl was held at the Norfolk Coroner's Office at County Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A 25-year-old man found dead at home had taken a lethal mix of drugs.

Daniel Earl was discovered unresponsive in his bedroom as his father tried to wake him for work on March 28 last year, an inquest heard.

Family members and paramedics called to the family home in Kirstead fought to save his life before he was pronounced dead.

The inquest was told the printer, who worked at Clays in Bungay, died due to multi-drug toxicity as a result of taking a combination of cocaine, amphetamine and ketamine.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake heard he had previously been treated for anxiety and seen by youth mental health services but had declined substance misuse support.

“He was given, I feel, appropriate support and referred to appropriate people but he didn't want to go and see drug treatment services,'' she said.

Concluding he died from a drug related death, she added: “There is no indication that this was an act or self-harm or suicide.” 

