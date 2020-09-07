Search

Advanced search

Norfolk dad to take on half iron man triathlon for mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 13:50 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 07 September 2020

Daniel Clarkson from Hilgay will be taking part in a half iron man triathlon for west Norfolk charity The One to One Project. Picture: Daniel Clarkson

Daniel Clarkson from Hilgay will be taking part in a half iron man triathlon for west Norfolk charity The One to One Project. Picture: Daniel Clarkson

Archant

A Norfolk dad is competing in a half iron man triathlon to raise awareness of mental health.

Daniel Clarkson from Hilgay will be taking part in a half iron man triathlon for west Norfolk charity The One to One Project. Picture: One To One ProjectDaniel Clarkson from Hilgay will be taking part in a half iron man triathlon for west Norfolk charity The One to One Project. Picture: One To One Project

Daniel Clarkson from Hilgay will take on the challenge on Saturday, September 12, which will see him swim 1.2 miles, bike ride for 55 miles and run for 13 miles for The One To One Project.

The dad-of-one wanted to show his support for the west Norfolk charity, which provides long term support to adults who are experiencing mental health difficulties, particularly during the pandemic.

He will be starting his swim in the River Ouse in Denver at 7am before moving on to the bike leg, which will finish in Hilgay, and will run the final part of the challenge “following the river back” from Hilgay to the Denver Playing Field.

Mr Clarkson said, “I like a challenge and expect this to take around six to seven hours.

“I had planned on taking part in several triathlons over the summer which included some local events in Norfolk namely in Norwich, Wells and Hunstanton.

You may also want to watch:

“Also some further afield, these included Blenheim Palace, Hartlepool and Milton Keynes, but with Covid these were all cancelled.

“I only started doing tri last year, so I spent the winter training, but when all the events were cancelled I did not want this training to go to waste and I like to have goals and challenges.”

In preparation for the triathlon Mr Clarkson has been running on average 20 miles and swimming between 3000 to 5000 metres a week.

He added: “This is all done locally, either by myself, the local community running group RunDMC or King’s Lynn Tri club or local friends.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of raising £300 for the charity.

He said: “With everything that is going on with the current Covid pandemic, the support they offer is needed more than ever.

“I had spent the winter training for a summer of events so I still wanted to have a challenge and goal, and after looking for a local charity, I liked what The One To One Project does and offers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

People out in Fakenham as lockdown eases. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

7 places serving amazing afternoon teas in Norwich

Afternoon tea at the Assembly House. Picture: Denise Bradley