Norfolk dad to take on half iron man triathlon for mental health charity

Daniel Clarkson from Hilgay will be taking part in a half iron man triathlon for west Norfolk charity The One to One Project. Picture: Daniel Clarkson Archant

A Norfolk dad is competing in a half iron man triathlon to raise awareness of mental health.

Daniel Clarkson from Hilgay will take on the challenge on Saturday, September 12, which will see him swim 1.2 miles, bike ride for 55 miles and run for 13 miles for The One To One Project.

The dad-of-one wanted to show his support for the west Norfolk charity, which provides long term support to adults who are experiencing mental health difficulties, particularly during the pandemic.

He will be starting his swim in the River Ouse in Denver at 7am before moving on to the bike leg, which will finish in Hilgay, and will run the final part of the challenge “following the river back” from Hilgay to the Denver Playing Field.

Mr Clarkson said, “I like a challenge and expect this to take around six to seven hours.

“I had planned on taking part in several triathlons over the summer which included some local events in Norfolk namely in Norwich, Wells and Hunstanton.

“Also some further afield, these included Blenheim Palace, Hartlepool and Milton Keynes, but with Covid these were all cancelled.

“I only started doing tri last year, so I spent the winter training, but when all the events were cancelled I did not want this training to go to waste and I like to have goals and challenges.”

In preparation for the triathlon Mr Clarkson has been running on average 20 miles and swimming between 3000 to 5000 metres a week.

He added: “This is all done locally, either by myself, the local community running group RunDMC or King’s Lynn Tri club or local friends.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of raising £300 for the charity.

He said: “With everything that is going on with the current Covid pandemic, the support they offer is needed more than ever.

“I had spent the winter training for a summer of events so I still wanted to have a challenge and goal, and after looking for a local charity, I liked what The One To One Project does and offers.”