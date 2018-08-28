Popular young fisherman died at scene after crash tragedy

The family of Daniel Blowers have paid tribute to the 'incredible young man'. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

A popular young fisherman, who was “loved by everyone” died as a result of a road traffic accident, an inquest has heard.

Flowers have been laid at the scene where Daniel Blowers was killed in a two-car crash on Saturday near Aldeby, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher Flowers have been laid at the scene where Daniel Blowers was killed in a two-car crash on Saturday near Aldeby, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Daniel Blowers, from Lowestoft was driving on the Beccles Road, Aldeby towards Gillingham when his Fiat 500 collided with a Mitsubishi L200 travelling in the opposite direction on April 28, this year.

The 25-year-old scaffolder died at the scene.

At an inquest in Norwich on Friday, the court heard evidence from PC Jamie Hutchin, a forensic collision investigator who attended the scene of the crash and extracts of statements from Scott and Clare Ling who were in the Mitsubishi along with their daughters at the time of the collision.

The court heard Mr and Mrs Ling’s accounts of the moments immediately before and after the crash, Mr Ling said he had felt there had been “very little time” to react to seeing the Fiat which seemed to be travelling in the oncoming carriageway.

While Mrs Ling, who sustained serious chest injuries in the crash, but still provided CPR to Mr Blowers after the collision said, she saw the oncoming car a matter of seconds before the two vehicles hit one another.

Making reference to Mr and Mrs Ling’s statements, the rural road and the location of the collision which occurred near a right hand bend, shortly after a crest in the road.

PC Hutchin’s speculated that the layout of road may have led Mr Blowers to oversteer, meaning he could have lost control of his car as he tried to correct his steering in the moments before the crash.

Concluding the inquest, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk gave a conclusion of death as a result of injuries sustained in a road traffic accident.

Paying tribute to Mr Blowers earlier in the year his family said: “Daniel loved fishing and had been doing that just before the accident occurred.

“He left this world doing the hobby he loved the most.

“Daniel enjoyed every aspect of life and had a bright future ahead of him. He was such a warm hearted young man who always tried to please others. He always smiled and his cute dimples would show when he was being a tad bit cheeky.

“Throughout his short life Daniel touched so many people’s hearts with his witty personality and his willingness to help others regardless of his feelings towards them.”