Family fined for dumping mattress and bedding

Published: 6:00 AM December 11, 2020

A family has been fined for dumping a mattress and bedding beside a public bin on Dane Close, Thetford - Credit: Breckland Council

A person who dumped a mattress and bedding has been fined.

An investigation began after Thetford Town Council reported that a large amount of household waste had been stacked next to a public bin on Dane Close in Thetford, near to a busy pathway and open playing space.

After making widespread enquiries, Breckland Council discovered a local resident was responsible and they admitted their guilt while being interviewed.

Enforcement officers described the individual responsible as being "incredibly remorseful" and fully compliant, which led to a quick resolution to the case.

As a result of their cooperation and personal circumstances, the resident was given advice and education on how to correctly dispose of their waste locally and safely, ensuring similar incidents do not t occur again.

They were fined £300 for fly-tipping, while another family member was fined £60 for misuse of a public bin as they had deposited household waste in a bin designed for street litter.

A further family member, who was under 16, was advised on how to deal with waste and given a warning about fly-tipping.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council's executive member for environmental and public protection - Credit: Archant

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council's executive member for environmental and public protection, said: "Our officers have taken time to work with this household and educate them on how to correctly dispose of their waste.

"I hope this professional support will ensure no further fly-tipping incidents take place in the future."

The district council is reminding people that leaving unwanted furniture items on public land with signs advertising them as 'free' could be considered fly-tipping, and that any 'free items' left outside must remain within the boundary of residents' property.

Offering items to charity, taking them for free to a recycling centre or arranging a bulky waste collection are recommended as safe and legal alternatives.

Mr Bambridge added: "As we head into the festive period, I'd like to appeal to everybody to do what they can to reduce their waste where possible, reuse what they can and recycle waste properly by making full use of the local recycling centres and household recycling bins."

Anyone who witnesses fly-tipping or finds rubbish that has been dumped can report it via the Breckland Council website.