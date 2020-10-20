Video

Video of dancing man at bus stop putting a smile on faces

A video of a man dancing at a King's Lynn bus stop has gone viral on Facebook. Picture: Ryan Uttley Archant

A video of a man dancing while waiting for a bus is going viral after it was shared online.

In the clip, which was shared on Facebook, a man is seen showing off his moves whilst waiting at a King’s Lynn bus stop.

The social media post, which was captioned ‘Not a care in the world,’ has received hundreds of shares and comments.

Ryan Uttley, who filmed the video, said: “It’s pretty sweet and brings joy to everyone.

“I was having a bad day then saw him and it cheered me up, he’s always seen dancing around town.

“People are very positive about it and I think it’s what they needed to see in times like this.”

Comments on the post branded the man in the video as ‘dancing man,’ with one comment reading: “The dancing man never disappoints.”

Another said: “Not hurting a soul and dance like nobody is watching.”