Video of dancing man at bus stop putting a smile on faces
PUBLISHED: 06:47 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:48 20 October 2020
Archant
A video of a man dancing while waiting for a bus is going viral after it was shared online.
In the clip, which was shared on Facebook, a man is seen showing off his moves whilst waiting at a King’s Lynn bus stop.
The social media post, which was captioned ‘Not a care in the world,’ has received hundreds of shares and comments.
Ryan Uttley, who filmed the video, said: “It’s pretty sweet and brings joy to everyone.
“I was having a bad day then saw him and it cheered me up, he’s always seen dancing around town.
“People are very positive about it and I think it’s what they needed to see in times like this.”
Comments on the post branded the man in the video as ‘dancing man,’ with one comment reading: “The dancing man never disappoints.”
Another said: “Not hurting a soul and dance like nobody is watching.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.