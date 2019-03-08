Dance school celebrate £45,000 donation to charity

Students performing at the Norwich theatre. Picture: Sam Markwell Photography Archant

A dance teacher has celebrated three decades in the job, as it is announced the studio has raised more than £40,000 in the region for charities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students performing at the Hewett Academy. Picture: Sam Markwell Photography Students performing at the Hewett Academy. Picture: Sam Markwell Photography

Sarah Wicks, who is principal of the Dance Factory in Beccles, celebrated the landmark anniversary through a glittering show at the Hewett Academy in Norwich.

Family, friends and guests packed out the theatre to raise funds for the East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH).

On the day, a total of £4640.45 was raised for EACH and Bloodwise - a blood cancer charity. A cheque of £4035.45 was handed across to EACH and another of £605.00 to Bloodwise.

The local business has now raised a total of £45,000 in the region for various charities.

The studio has raised mroe than �40,000 for charities. Picture: Sam Markwell Photography The studio has raised mroe than �40,000 for charities. Picture: Sam Markwell Photography

Sarah Wicks said: "I would like to thank all the parents that donated raffle prizes and made cakes for the refreshments table and special thanks to HSBC Bank for their pound for pound donation."

Sarah Wicks of the Dance Factory has been with the school for 30 years. Picture: Contributed by Sam Markwell Photography Sarah Wicks of the Dance Factory has been with the school for 30 years. Picture: Contributed by Sam Markwell Photography

Students of the Dance Factory performing. Picture: Sam Markwell Photography Students of the Dance Factory performing. Picture: Sam Markwell Photography

Student's performing at the Norwich theatre. Picture: Sam Markwell Photography Student's performing at the Norwich theatre. Picture: Sam Markwell Photography

You may also want to watch: