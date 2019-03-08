Dance school celebrate £45,000 donation to charity
PUBLISHED: 14:30 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 14 August 2019
Archant
A dance teacher has celebrated three decades in the job, as it is announced the studio has raised more than £40,000 in the region for charities.
Sarah Wicks, who is principal of the Dance Factory in Beccles, celebrated the landmark anniversary through a glittering show at the Hewett Academy in Norwich.
Family, friends and guests packed out the theatre to raise funds for the East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH).
On the day, a total of £4640.45 was raised for EACH and Bloodwise - a blood cancer charity. A cheque of £4035.45 was handed across to EACH and another of £605.00 to Bloodwise.
The local business has now raised a total of £45,000 in the region for various charities.
Sarah Wicks said: "I would like to thank all the parents that donated raffle prizes and made cakes for the refreshments table and special thanks to HSBC Bank for their pound for pound donation."