Dance, football and other sports on offer for youngsters during half term

North Norfolk District Council is running a programme of sports and games for children over the half-term break. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Football fun days, street dance and multisports are among the activities on offer for youngsters in north Norfolk during February half term.

North Norfolk District Council is putting on a round of Kids’ Zone activities across its dual-use sports centres at Cromer, North Walsham and Stalham during the school break, which runs from February 18 to 22.

Experienced instructors will lead the sessions for children aged between seven and 12, and there will also be junior days and mornings Kids’ Zone attendees aged between four and seven.

All-day activities are priced at £10 and half-day activities £5.

For more information or for tickets, visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/book, or to find out more you can also call the council’s sports and countryside manager, Colin Brown, on 01263 516001.

