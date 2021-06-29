Published: 4:23 PM June 29, 2021

“It feels like a big weight has been lifted from my shoulders, because I’ve proved to myself and everybody else that I can still win races,” said Mr Zelos. - Credit: Davanti Tyres

A masterclass in overtaking saw Dereham-born racing driver Dan Zelos claim his first race win of the Mini Challenge season at the legendary Brands Hatch circuit in Kent.

Zelos, 23, entered the current campaign as one of the favourites for outright honours – but a disappointing curtain-raiser at Snetterton left him just fifth in the standings heading to Brands Hatch.

In a surprise victory, however, Zelos came just over four seconds ahead of competitor James McIntyre, to claim the top spot.

In a surprise victory, Mr Zelos came just over four seconds ahead of competitor James McIntyre, to claim the top spot. - Credit: Davanti Tyres

“It feels like a big weight has been lifted from my shoulders, because I’ve proved to myself and everybody else that I can still win races,” said Zelos.

“Although we scored a lot of podiums last year, not getting a win did prey on my mind – and I didn’t think it was going to happen at Brands Hatch after the way qualifying went.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “We can really begin building some momentum from this, because I certainly don’t plan on stopping now. The championship starts here!”