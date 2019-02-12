Overheard on Norfolk buses: Local man pens observational comedy book inspired by daily commute

A Norfolk author has released a book partly inspired by his daily bus commute from Wymondham to Norwich.

Dan Alborough, 43, has already published a number of books, including Norfolk based murder mystery Not From Round here and thriller Calling From The Next Room - also set in Norfolk.

The Wymondham author’s most recent book, however, is a collection of observations about passengers and overheard conversations made while travelling on public transport, including the Wymondham to Norwich bus.

While the subject matter seems less dramatic than his previous subjects, Bus Bulletins may well leave you feeling equally horrified - or it might just make you laugh.

Mr Alborough said: “Every day brings a new lookalike and the conversations overheard can be very funny.

“There are some full on Ali G types and I’ve overheard teen views on politics and the meaning of gluten free, and their wonder at printed photographs.”

The book, which began life as social media updates, is divided into chapters which cover subjects from weather to bodily functions.

The thoughts and observations are delivered in snappy tweet-like doses.

One bulletin reads: “In the absence of any happy medium on temperature, and oddballs who fight against the horrific cheek of an open window, I’m afraid I may be left with no choice. Next stage is naked bus journey into work...”

Another update says: “Winding our way around the polar landscape, joined by Everest climbers, Su Pollard, and the obligatory teen who doesn’t even own a coat.”

Mr Alborough said he originally started jotting things down as a way to pass the time on longer commutes.

Following encouraging feedback from his social media updates, however, his friends suggested the material would make a great book.

“It’s a bite-sized collection to raise a smile, easy to pick up in instalments, and something many can relate to,” added Mr Alborough.

Bus Bulletins: Tales from the daily commute is available from Amazon in paperback and on Kindle.