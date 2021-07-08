Damon Albarn added to Latitude Festival line up

Published: 4:45 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 4:47 PM July 8, 2021

Music royalty Damon Albarn has been added to Latitude Festival's 2021 line up.

Latitude Festival is set to return to the picturesque grounds of Henham Park from July 22 to July 25 with the Blur frontman playing the Waterfront Stage at sunset on the Saturday.



Last week Latitude announced it would be the first major festival to take place in 2021 and Albarn is the latest world-class name to be added to the bill.

Saturday day tickets are sold out but weekend and Friday and Sunday day tickets are still on sale.

A spokesman for the festival said: “Latitude has had the great pleasure of welcoming Damon over the years; his insatiable passion for music and pioneering genre-defying output make him the perfect fit for the festival."

The multi award-winning musician, behind Blur and Gorillaz, headlined Latitude back in 2007 with The Good The Bad and The Queen.

He also performed a solo headline set in support of his Mercury Award-nominated debut solo album Everyday Robots (2014).

Albarn will be performing songs from his extensive back catalogue including tracks from his recently announced solo record The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, which is due out November 12 via Transgressive Records.

He will be performing alongside the likes of Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club and Bastille.