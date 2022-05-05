New book on life of Norfolk dance doyenne Peggy Spencer
- Credit: Chris Bishop
She taught The Beatles to dance and appeared on the TV show that went on to inspire Strictly Come Dancing.
Now a new book celebrates the life of Norfolk's doyenne of ballroom dancing, Peggy Spencer.
Artist Helena Anderson has been working on a book about her mother's life since she passed away at the age of 95 in 2016.
Mrs Spencer lived with Mrs Anderson at her home in King's Lynn for the final 18 years of her life.
In her later years, she would dictate her memories to her daughter over a glass or two of red wine.
Mrs Spencer became one of the country's most acclaimed dance teachers and choreographers after the Second World War.
She was known to millions as one of the judges on the BBC show Come Dancing, which ran from 1949 until 1998.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village
- 2 'You don't need any money' - Welcome to the clothes swap shop
- 3 Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach
- 4 Enjoy Mediterranean dishes with views of Norfolk Broads at new bistro
- 5 'He looked so sad' - Starving dog tied to tree and abandoned in beauty spot
- 6 Sex offender who took pictures of girls at running events jailed
- 7 'We've had a good run' - Couple put popular village butcher's up for sale
- 8 Developers' frustration at halt on new homes
- 9 'A real shame' - Town's post office closure is confirmed
- 10 Future 50: Award-winning bakery to open two more sites this year
Mrs Spencer was asked to appear on Strictly, which had been pitched to the BBC as a modern version of Come Dancing before it first aired in 2004, but she declined.
Both she and her husband Frank were awarded MBEs for their services to the dancing world.
Her achievements included working with The Beatles on a dance sequence performed on their 1967 Magical Mystery Tour film.
When Paul McCartney phoned to ask if she would help the band, she hung up thinking it was a prank call.
She also worked with Bruce Forsyth, Rudolph Nureyev and the Two Ronnies and in 2004 received the famous red book from Michael Aspel on the BBC's This is Your Life.
Mrs Spencer became president of the King's Lynn Osteoporosis Society after retiring to the town in 1998.
She regularly represented the group at the Sandringham Flower Show, where she would be presented to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.
Profits from the book will be donated to the Hunstanton RNLI. Copies priced £8 are on sale at Artworks @ The Town Hall, on the Green, or can be ordered from Mrs Anderson for £10.30, which includes postage, via hmanderson14@gmail.com.