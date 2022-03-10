Male staff and pupils wear dresses for International Women's Day
- Credit: Sandra Govender
Male staff and pupils at a Norfolk school wanted to help 'break stereotypes on' International Women's Day (IWD) by wearing dresses for a day.
The Damara School in Thetford, part of the Lotus Academy Trust, celebrated the global day on Tuesday, March 8 as an act of solidarity with women by walking in 'their shoes'.
The independent special school, which caters for children with social, emotional and mental health challenges, saw its two male teachers and some pupils wear dresses to show appreciation for the women around them.
Sandra Govender, chief executive of the Lotus Trust, and of Athena Education Support CIC, said it was not just about dressing up but "is about equality and showing solidarity between the genders".
She added: "The day was about raising awareness of the struggles of women.
"It was an amazing day for us to learn about how unfairly women are still treated around the world.
"We are all helping to break stereotypes for the next generation."
The day also saw pupils write appreciation poems for their mothers and teachers.