Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Damaged sewer repairs progress as works near completion

PUBLISHED: 11:29 09 January 2019

Back then - the roadworks on Station Square, Lowestoft as they got under way in October. Picture: Conor Matchett

Back then - the roadworks on Station Square, Lowestoft as they got under way in October. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

Work to repair a collapsed sewer on a major through-road is nearing completion – more than 13 weeks after the emergency works began.

Anglian Water began emergency work to repair a damaged sewer on Station Square in Lowestoft on October 1, with it scheduled to run for about five weeks.

But after the water company found a larger section of collapsed pipework, it meant the works had to “continue until the New Year.”

Now, the sewer repairs have been completed, as Anglian Water continue repairs to the road surface – which are likely “to be completed by the end of the week.”

The works led to the closure of the road going south between the Katwijk Way junction and the Battery Green Road junction, with vehicles diverted up Katwijk Way to St Peter’s Street, before turning south down Battery Green Road towards the Bascule Bridge – a 1.4 mile diversion.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “The repair to the sewer has now been made and we are in the process of making repairs to the road surface.

“All going well, we expect the reinstatement of the road to be completed by the end of the week.

“There is no more work required in Station Square but we will be checking the surrounding network, although we don’t have any timescales for this at the moment.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

#includeImage($article, 225)

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The end of an era’ for Letchworth as Burrs shoe store set for closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family friend of Conor Spraggs to take on O2 fundraising climb in his memory

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

Driver on the run after fleeing crash

Emergency services were called to a crash in Bury Road, Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘A delight of a discovery’ - the Norwich pub where the food is worth travelling for

The meat platter at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

Caffé Nero in Norwich given one star hygiene rating

Caffé Nero in Norwich, on Gentleman's Walk. Photo: Bill Smith

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists