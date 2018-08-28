Damaged sewer repairs progress as works near completion

Work to repair a collapsed sewer on a major through-road is nearing completion – more than 13 weeks after the emergency works began.

Anglian Water began emergency work to repair a damaged sewer on Station Square in Lowestoft on October 1, with it scheduled to run for about five weeks.

But after the water company found a larger section of collapsed pipework, it meant the works had to “continue until the New Year.”

Now, the sewer repairs have been completed, as Anglian Water continue repairs to the road surface – which are likely “to be completed by the end of the week.”

The works led to the closure of the road going south between the Katwijk Way junction and the Battery Green Road junction, with vehicles diverted up Katwijk Way to St Peter’s Street, before turning south down Battery Green Road towards the Bascule Bridge – a 1.4 mile diversion.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “The repair to the sewer has now been made and we are in the process of making repairs to the road surface.

“All going well, we expect the reinstatement of the road to be completed by the end of the week.

“There is no more work required in Station Square but we will be checking the surrounding network, although we don’t have any timescales for this at the moment.”