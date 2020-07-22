Lane closed on A47 causing heavy delays between Thickthorn and A140

A damaged car has blocked off the inside lane of the A47 eastbound between the Thickthorn junction with the A11 and the junction with the A140. Traffic is heavy in the area. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Drivers are experiencing heavy delays on the A47 this evening as a damaged car is blocking one of the lanes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have been on scene since around 5.30pm to marshal eastbound traffic between the Thickthorn Roundabout and the junction with the A140, just outside of Norwich.

The inside lane has been blocked off by the damaged car, leaving only one lane open at a busy time for people heading in and out of the city.

You may also want to watch:

The outside lane remains open to cars, but due to the amount of traffic drivers are being warned to expect delays of around 20 minutes until the care is recovered and the blocked lane can reopen.

South Norfolk Police confirmed that they have called for recovery, and that traffic remains heavy in the area.

Both lanes in the westbound direction remain open and unaffected by the broken down vehicle.

• For live information about the road in Norfolk, visit our LIVE traffic map.