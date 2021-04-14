Cars, seating and boards damaged in coastal village
Published: 11:57 AM April 14, 2021 Updated: 1:00 PM April 14, 2021
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Police are linking a number of incidents of criminal damage in a coastal village.
Three cars parked in Neville Road, Heacham, were damaged overnight between Thursday , April 8 and Friday, April 9.
Outside seating and advertisement boards were also damaged on the same night.
Officers investigating the incidents do believe they are linked and enquiries are ongoing.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact PC Amelia Moreland at Hunstanton police station on 101.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
- 2 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
- 3 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
- 4 Woman died after crash on way to visit mother's grave
- 5 Royal Mail postboxes stolen from villages
- 6 Robbie Savage: 'Never mind Stuart Webber, it's all down to me'
- 7 Concerns for missing 29-year-old Norfolk man's welfare
- 8 Dog ban on popular north Norfolk beaches extended
- 9 Third time lucky for historic pub's reopening
- 10 See work to transform former bakery into £13m site
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus