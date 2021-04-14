News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Cars, seating and boards damaged in coastal village

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:57 AM April 14, 2021    Updated: 1:00 PM April 14, 2021
Neville Road, Heacham

Police are appealing for witnesses after three cars, seating and advertising hoardings were damaged in Neville Road, Heacham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police are linking a number of incidents of criminal damage in a coastal village.

Three cars parked in Neville Road, Heacham, were damaged overnight between Thursday , April 8 and Friday, April 9.

Outside seating and advertisement boards were also damaged on the same night.

Officers investigating the incidents do believe they are linked and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Amelia Moreland at Hunstanton police station on 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
  2. 2 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
  3. 3 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
  1. 4 Woman died after crash on way to visit mother's grave
  2. 5 Royal Mail postboxes stolen from villages
  3. 6 Robbie Savage: 'Never mind Stuart Webber, it's all down to me'
  4. 7 Concerns for missing 29-year-old Norfolk man's welfare
  5. 8 Dog ban on popular north Norfolk beaches extended
  6. 9 Third time lucky for historic pub's reopening
  7. 10 See work to transform former bakery into £13m site

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Video

'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered.

Woman found dead in country park is named

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus