Cars, seating and boards damaged in coastal village

Published: 11:57 AM April 14, 2021 Updated: 1:00 PM April 14, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after three cars, seating and advertising hoardings were damaged in Neville Road, Heacham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police are linking a number of incidents of criminal damage in a coastal village.

Three cars parked in Neville Road, Heacham, were damaged overnight between Thursday , April 8 and Friday, April 9.

Outside seating and advertisement boards were also damaged on the same night.

Officers investigating the incidents do believe they are linked and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Amelia Moreland at Hunstanton police station on 101.