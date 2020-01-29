Search

Dalek and BBC Doctor Who writers visit school with love for technology

PUBLISHED: 15:15 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 29 January 2020

Pupils and staff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn were joined by a life-size dalek and Doctor Who writers in the school's Doctor Who corridor. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Pupils and staff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn were joined by a life-size dalek and Doctor Who writers in the school's Doctor Who corridor. Picture: Sarah Hussain

It was a scene like no other for these Norfolk children who were left speechless by a special visit from a Doctor Who Dalek.

A Dalek made its way down the Doctor Who corridor at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn played host to a Doctor Who day which was organised after the school's newly completed corridor - inspired by the classic sci-fi show - attracted the attention of blogging websites and fan accounts.

The day, which was organised by headteacher Gregory Hill, year 6 teacher Ash Kirwan and Doctor Who blog producer Susan Hewitt, saw children witness the jaw-dropping moment a life-sized Dalek made its way through the school, past its newly completed Tardis and Doctor Who corridor to the school's digital classroom - The Inspire Suite (Norfolk's most advanced digital classroom).

Staff and year 6 pupils also welcomed Doctor Who comic book creators, show and magazine writers.

The day was part of the school's focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) based learning and digital innovation.

A Dalek visited children at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Mr Hill said: "This has never been done in Norfolk before. Howard is a trailblazer for digital innovation.

"I know the route now for technology, it is key to getting jobs.

"Hence why we're doing Doctor Who and have been harnessing it into our school.

"You have to make learning relevant and all the children love Doctor Who. It's very inclusive and an incredible learning programme.

Pupils welcomed a life-size dalek and Doctor Who writers to the school's digitalclassroom- The Inspire Suite. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"It's all about firing up the children's inspiration for learning.

"It has been painstaking to get it all set up here and getting the BBC involved has been six months in the making. But to have this spectacular day is amazing."

The school is the first Apple distinguished school in the region - schools recognised by the technology giant as being leaders in using technology in education - and is among the top 500 digital schools in the world.

Susan Hewitt of Blogter Who said: "The kids have done a marvellous job with the costumes and they deserve for the Dalek to show up.

Sculpture and monster maker James Burgess with Susan Hewitt of Blogster Who. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"Any school who puts the effort into something like this deserve to be recognised.

"This is all STEM inspired, it encourages creativity and requires ingenuity.

"The show inspired a lot of what I did. I have an engineering degree and it was inspired by this."

James Burgess (left), Ash Kirwan, Simon Guerrier and Emily Cook. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn hosted a Doctor Who Day. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn hosted a Doctor Who Day. Picture: Sarah HussainHoward Junior School in King's Lynn hosted a Doctor Who Day. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Year-6 pupils atHoward Junior School in King's Lynn dressed up for Doctor Who Day. Picture: Sarah Hussain

