Search

Advanced search

'We are all shocked': Family's plea for help to bring sick relative back from Cambodia

PUBLISHED: 08:32 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 20 September 2019

The family of Dale Woods (pictured with his youngest son Harry) is appealing for help to bring him back to Norwich from Cambodia, where he has been hospitalised and diagnosed with lung cancer. Picture: C/O the Woods family

The family of Dale Woods (pictured with his youngest son Harry) is appealing for help to bring him back to Norwich from Cambodia, where he has been hospitalised and diagnosed with lung cancer. Picture: C/O the Woods family

C/O the Woods family

The distraught family of a man taken seriously ill in Cambodia are asking their community for help to bring him back to Norfolk.

Dale Woods become ill and was admitted to hospital earlier this month in Phnom Penh, where he moved to from Norwich around 10 years ago.

Tests revealed Mr Woods, 64, had potentially terminal lung cancer and needed urgent treatment.

His family back in Norwich is now desperately trying to raise the money needed to bring Mr Woods back to the UK for treatment, while paying for his medical care in Cambodia in the meantime.

His nephew Jason Woods, 42, has set up a Go Fund Me page with a goal of £10,000 and is coordinating the family's fundraising efforts.

"Obviously it would cost money to treat him out there. We have just paid a bill equivalent to £1,500 and that is just going to be ongoing," he said.

"We are all shocked and  upset. Our friends have been super, they have raised £250 towards it and it has only been a couple of days."

While the Cambodian hospital at which Mr Woods is being treated was awaiting the family's first payment, Jason said his uncle had fallen into a coma.

He has since regained consciousness, although he is currently struggling with speech and requires more treatment before he is well enough to travel.

One of Mr Woods' seven siblings, Phillip Woods, is travelling to Cambodia to see his brother and is expected to arrive this weekend, when the family will get an update on their beloved relative's condition.

Jason Woods said: "They are doing more and more treatment so hopefully they can get him mobile, but we will know more once my other uncle gets there."

Dale Woods worked with Royal Mail for many years as a postman and was stationed at the company's Bowthorpe branch when he finished his career there.

He has two sons, Daniel  and Harry, alongside the  extended family of his sister and six brothers.

On the Go Fund Me page, Jason said his uncle was a "kind, gentle man who deserves help", but that the family would struggle to fund his treatment and transport home alone.

To donate go to gofundme.com/f/dale-woods-is-very-unwell-in-hospital-in-cambodia.

Most Read

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Person arrested after crash sees car overturned and lamppost uprooted

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Revealed: How hundreds of homes could be built on former rugby club

Wymondham Rugby Club's former home on Tuttles Lane Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

Running column: After reflecting on the good, the bad and the ugly of this year, Mark Armstrong looks ahead

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Norwich University of the Arts scoops top title in The Times university guide

Prof John Last from Norwich Universtity of the Arts (NUA). The university has been named The Times and Sunday Times University of the Year for student retention. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists