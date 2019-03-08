Family's desperate bid to bring sick Norwich City-loving relative home from Cambodia

The family of Dale Woods (pictured with his youngest son Harry) is appealing for help to bring him back to Norwich from Cambodia, where he has been hospitalised and diagnosed with lung cancer. Picture: C/O the Woods family C/O the Woods family

Time and money are running out to help a Norwich City fan who has been taken seriously ill in Cambodia.

Dale Woods, 64, is currently in hospital in Phomn Penh.

The former postman, who moved to Cambodia around 10 years ago to do charity work, fell ill earlier this month and was admitted to hospital after tests revealed he had potentially terminal lung cancer.

In a bid to bring him back to the UK for treatment Mr Wood's family have been desperately trying to raise the funds needed to repatriate him while also covering the cost of his current treatment in Cambodia.

But, his family have said spiralling Cambodian medical costs, in the region of $1,500 a week mean they are unsure of long they will be able to keep Mr Woods in hospital.

Brenda Woods, 73, Mr Wood's sister-in-law said the family had enough funds to pay for Mr Woods to stay in hospital until Saturday: "It's just adding up and every time you ask [medical staff] to do something they add it to the bill."

"It's made us realise how lucky we are in this country [to have the NHS].

"We just assume that it's there, we moan and groan that you can't get an appointment but it just goes to show how much we rely on the NHS."

"I don't know what's going to happen, there's only three of us in the family who can afford to pay. We just can't afford the bills, its just a sad story."

Philip Woods, one of Mr Woods' siblings has visited his brother in hospital this week, reporting on his brother's condition to the rest of family, Mrs Woods said she understood Mr Woods' to be drifting in and out of consciousness.

She said: "I sit and cry about it some times, he originally went out there to help others and now there's no one who will help him.

"Dale is an avid Norwich City fan, he's got his Norwich City shirt beside him in hospital."

Mr Woods' family have set up a Go Fund Me page with a goal of £10,000 to bring him back to the UK.

They have also sought help from the British Embassy but were told this would not be possible, she said: "It was quite a blow because we were relying on them to help us get him home."

To donate go to gofundme.com/f/dale-woods-is-very-unwell-in-hospital-in-cambodia