Bid to open ‘premium spirits shop’ in Norwich

An application to open an off-licence on St Benedicts Street has been submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture: Staff Archant

An application has been submitted to open a “premium spirits shop” on a city street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dakers Drinks has submitted an application for a premises licence for 27 St Benedicts Street, which is currently home to Think Property.

The application to Norwich City Council states the company is applying for a premises licence to open “a bottle shop or off-licence”.

Dakers Drinks said: “We have family history in the area, and are keen to open a well-established, respectable premium spirits shop.”

MORE: First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

The application goes on to state the main operation of the business will be for sales of items in closed and sealed containers but the business may wish to offer product tastings “further down the line”.

It adds that the businesses owners are “keen to be community members, taking part in any initiatives such as Pub Watch”.

The proposed opening hours for the shop are 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 10pm Friday and Saturday.