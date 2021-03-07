Charity launches specialist service for sexual abuse victims

Published: 7:38 AM March 7, 2021

The Daisy Programme, based in Breckland, has launched a specialist service for sexual abuse victims - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A charity has begun offering specialist help to victims of sexual abuse.

The Daisy Programme, a Breckland-based domestic abuse service, has launched a new form of counselling for men, women and young people over the age of 16 as part of The Rowan Project.

Support is open to those living in Breckland who have been victims of sexual abuse or violence, whether current or historic.

Staff at the Breckland-based Daisy Programme - Credit: Archant

The service is currently accepting self-referrals, as well as those from professionals.

Counselling is free of charge to clients and the project offers up to 18 sessions with a fully-qualified, registered therapist.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, services offered by The Daisy Programme have been adapted to telephone or Zoom sessions.

In August, it was announced the charity was set to receive a much-needed funding boost to help establish a community support team for residents vulnerable to domestic abuse.

To contact The Daisy Programme, email rowanproject@daisyprogramme.org.uk or call 01953 878488.