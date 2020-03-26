Search

Advanced search

Quiz

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

PUBLISHED: 11:50 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 26 March 2020

See you you get on in today's pub quiz. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

See you you get on in today's pub quiz. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Take a break from your desk and get your brain into gear as it is time for our daily pub quiz.

See how you get on in our latest boredom busting quiz, with topics including music, sport, TV and film.

Just because all the pubs are closed at the moment it doesn’t mean you have to miss out and you can also challenge all your mates.

There are 15 questions to answer, which vary in difficulty, and once you’ve completed it make sure to tweet us your score and let us know if you improved from yesterday.

You could also use our questions for a group quiz if you are video calling people outside your household who you can’t see in person at the moment due to the restrictions.

Good luck and remember, no searching for the answers on Google!

If you missed yesterday’s quiz you can find it here.

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Bakers hoping to stay open during coronavirus decide to close

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Every home in Norfolk to be sent letter asking if vulnerable need help

Trevor Holden. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24