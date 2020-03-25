Search

Take our daily pub quiz: March 25

PUBLISHED: 11:51 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 25 March 2020

See how you get on in today's pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Take a break from work or pause Netflix for a few minutes and test your knowledge in our latest pub quiz.

See how you get on in our latest boredom busting quiz, on topics ranging from history to the human body.

There are 15 questions to answer, with varying difficulty, and once you’ve completed it make sure to share with your family and friends to see who gets the best score.

There will be a quiz every day now on our site, so don’t forget to come back tomorrow to see if you can do any better.

You could also use our questions for a group quiz if you are video calling people outside your household who you can’t see in person at the moment due to the restrictions.

If you missed yesterday’s quiz you can find it here.

