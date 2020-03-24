Search

Advanced search

Quiz

Take our daily pub quiz: March 24

PUBLISHED: 12:25 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 24 March 2020

Just because you're working from home or in self isolation it doesn't mean you have to miss out on a pub quiz Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Just because you're working from home or in self isolation it doesn't mean you have to miss out on a pub quiz Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Just because you’re stuck at home due to coronavirus it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a pub quiz.

Challenge your family and friends in our latest boredom busting quiz, on topics ranging from music to science.

There are 15 questions to answer, with varying difficulty, and once you’re done make sure to share with your loved ones and don’t forget to gloat if you get the top score.

There will be a quiz every day now on our site, so don’t forget to come back tomorrow to see if you can do any better.

You could also use our questions for a group quiz if you are video calling people outside your household who you can’t see in person at the moment due to the restrictions.

Don’t forget to tweet us your score too and let us know how you’re keeping busy.

Most Read

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown: What will be open and closed following unprecedented government measure?

The government has revealed a list of what shops will and won't close during the latest lockdown measures Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

School closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Principal Tasmin Poulter said a pupil at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston had tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Kate Fuller/James Bass

Coronavirus: Will bins still be emptied and should I deal with my rubbish differently?

Councils say they will continue to try to ensure people's rubbish is collected druing the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Adrian Judd .

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24