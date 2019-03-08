Search

Advanced search

The Wizard of Oz is coming to Downham

PUBLISHED: 17:07 16 September 2019

Downham Amateur Dramatic Society (DADS) will be putting on a production of the classic 1939 film the Wizard of Oz. Picture: Jamie Robinson

Downham Amateur Dramatic Society (DADS) will be putting on a production of the classic 1939 film the Wizard of Oz. Picture: Jamie Robinson

Archant

Organisers are making their way down the yellow brick road in preparation for their production of The Wizard of Oz.

Downham Amateur Dramatic Society (DADS) will be putting on a production of the classic 1939 film next month.

The amateur dramatic society based in Downham Market has been entertaining audiences for more than 70 years, regularly putting on 3 to 4 productions a year including serious dramas, comedies and the town's yearly pantomime in January.

This year's musical act, The Wizard of Oz, will be performed in Downham Town Hall from Thursday, October 10 to Sunday, October 13.

You may also want to watch:

Phil Melia, the director, said: "We are well and truly down the yellow brick road and close to the Emerald City. The cast and crew have been amazing, working together well and practicing really hard.

"There has been a really fun atmosphere, especially when Sweep the dog rocks up to play Toto, it makes for an interesting rehearsal.

"With over 180 props and 100 costumes it really is a team effort and the whole society is getting involved.

"I am confident it will be the biggest and most professional show Downham Market will have seen locally."

For timing and to book tickets visit the Downham Amateur Dramatic Society website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

‘Just in time’ – police officers rescue two dogs from hot car with no open windows or water

The dogs were rescued from a car parked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

‘Just in time’ – police officers rescue two dogs from hot car with no open windows or water

The dogs were rescued from a car parked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist seriously injured in crash involving bus on busy road

Newmarket Road. Picture Google.

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

The Wizard of Oz is coming to Downham

Downham Amateur Dramatic Society (DADS) will be putting on a production of the classic 1939 film the Wizard of Oz. Picture: Jamie Robinson

Two men ‘recovering’ after suffering serious injuries in motorbike crash

Two men were injured after a serious collision involving a Ducati Monster motorcycle and a white BMW car on Ribblesdale in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists