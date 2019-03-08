The Wizard of Oz is coming to Downham

Organisers are making their way down the yellow brick road in preparation for their production of The Wizard of Oz.

Downham Amateur Dramatic Society (DADS) will be putting on a production of the classic 1939 film next month.

The amateur dramatic society based in Downham Market has been entertaining audiences for more than 70 years, regularly putting on 3 to 4 productions a year including serious dramas, comedies and the town's yearly pantomime in January.

This year's musical act, The Wizard of Oz, will be performed in Downham Town Hall from Thursday, October 10 to Sunday, October 13.

Phil Melia, the director, said: "We are well and truly down the yellow brick road and close to the Emerald City. The cast and crew have been amazing, working together well and practicing really hard.

"There has been a really fun atmosphere, especially when Sweep the dog rocks up to play Toto, it makes for an interesting rehearsal.

"With over 180 props and 100 costumes it really is a team effort and the whole society is getting involved.

"I am confident it will be the biggest and most professional show Downham Market will have seen locally."

For timing and to book tickets visit the Downham Amateur Dramatic Society website.