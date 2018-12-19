Search

Advanced search

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

19 December, 2018 - 18:00
Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

It is something so simple that it can often be taken for granted - which is why a barber from Norfolk is opening up shop to help those less fortunate this Christmas.

Brian Cuddihy, owner of Dads and Lads Barber Shop in Dereham, is offering free haircuts on Christmas Day morning and will be working alongside his colleague, Emily Spanton.

The 48-year-old said: “It’s for anyone in need or anyone who is finding things difficult at the moment - not just for the homeless.

“I wanted to do this because it’s Christmas and I hoped it would bring the community together.”

Mr Cuddihy, who opened the business 22 years ago, stressed that the offer was not just for people who had no home or lack of funds but also for people who were “a bit down on their luck” and needed a friendly gesture to help give them a boost this winter.

Ms Spanton has worked at Dads and Lads for about two years and together the duo will be carrying out haircuts by appointment only from 9am to 1pm on Christmas Day from the Glencoe Court premises based at the town’s Cherry Tree car park.

There is also a second Dads and Lads Barber Shop at George’s Yard, just off the Cowper Road car park, but this will not be open on Christmas Day.

Mr Cuddihy thanked the dozens of people who had offered to bring refreshments along on the day, including festive treats and hot beverages.

“I am very grateful,” he said, “but unfortunately, because we don’t know how many people will be coming, I’ve been unable to accept their generosity.

“I want everyone to know how grateful I am for the offers of things like mince pies and coffee though.”

- Dads and Lads Barber Shop will be open on Tuesday, December 25 between 9am and 1pm. If you are interested in booking a free Christmas Day haircut appointment ring 01362 699277, visit the website www.dadsandlads.co.uk or search for Dads and Lads on Facebook.

- Are you doing something special to help others on Christmas Day? Email Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Morons’ cause £1,500 damage to father’s Audi in overnight attack

Vandals have caused £1,500 worth of damage to an Audi RS4 in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Photo: Wayne Moyse

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

WATCH: Grant Holt Special! – The PinkUn Show #161 LIVE with a Norwich City legend

Norwich City legend Grant Holt is among the guests as our Canaries fanzine The PinkUn Show return live from The Woolpack, to bring you all the key Norwich City talking points.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Three taken to hospital after ‘carbon monoxide’ leak at restaurant in Brundall

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists