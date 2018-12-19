Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

It is something so simple that it can often be taken for granted - which is why a barber from Norfolk is opening up shop to help those less fortunate this Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Cuddihy, owner of Dads and Lads Barber Shop in Dereham, is offering free haircuts on Christmas Day morning and will be working alongside his colleague, Emily Spanton.

The 48-year-old said: “It’s for anyone in need or anyone who is finding things difficult at the moment - not just for the homeless.

“I wanted to do this because it’s Christmas and I hoped it would bring the community together.”

Mr Cuddihy, who opened the business 22 years ago, stressed that the offer was not just for people who had no home or lack of funds but also for people who were “a bit down on their luck” and needed a friendly gesture to help give them a boost this winter.

Ms Spanton has worked at Dads and Lads for about two years and together the duo will be carrying out haircuts by appointment only from 9am to 1pm on Christmas Day from the Glencoe Court premises based at the town’s Cherry Tree car park.

There is also a second Dads and Lads Barber Shop at George’s Yard, just off the Cowper Road car park, but this will not be open on Christmas Day.

Mr Cuddihy thanked the dozens of people who had offered to bring refreshments along on the day, including festive treats and hot beverages.

“I am very grateful,” he said, “but unfortunately, because we don’t know how many people will be coming, I’ve been unable to accept their generosity.

“I want everyone to know how grateful I am for the offers of things like mince pies and coffee though.”

- Dads and Lads Barber Shop will be open on Tuesday, December 25 between 9am and 1pm. If you are interested in booking a free Christmas Day haircut appointment ring 01362 699277, visit the website www.dadsandlads.co.uk or search for Dads and Lads on Facebook.

- Are you doing something special to help others on Christmas Day? Email Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk.