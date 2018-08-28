Search

Barber shop which gave out free haircuts to those who needed it is well attended

PUBLISHED: 17:26 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 02 January 2019

Staff at Dads and Lads Barber Shop in the Cherry Tree Car Park in Dereham spent their Christmas giving free haircuts to those who needed a boost during the winter. Picture: Emili Spanton

Archant

Around 14 to 20 people turned up at a barber shop on Christmas Day which opened its doors for free haircuts for the homeless and others who needed it.

Staff at Dads and Lads Barber Shop in the Cherry Tree Car Park in Dereham spent their Christmas giving free haircuts to those who needed a boost during the winter.

Emili Spanton was one of those who gave up her time and said: “We had around 14 to 20 people come along. There was one guy who came in and said ‘I really needed that and to talk to someone and feel good about myself.’”

“It went really well. We were a bit worried no one would turn up. You can’t beat that feeling, it was just amazing.”

Ms Spanton has worked at Dads and Lads for about two years and did it with the owner of the barber shop Brian Cuddihy, who opened the business 22 years ago.

Did you do something special to help others on Christmas Day? Email daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

