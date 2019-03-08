Search

Atten-shun! Dad's Army Day wows the crowds for another year

PUBLISHED: 13:10 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 05 August 2019

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: John Atkinson

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: John Atkinson

John Atkinson

The culture and character of a wartime era was brought to life following the return of a Norfolk town's popular Dad's Army Day.

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentSwaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Visitors and residents witnessed the transformation on Saturday, August 3, as the centre of Swaffham and its market was taken back to the 1940s.

Jill Skinner, mayor of Swaffham, said: "It was fantastic to see the town and market getting involved in the event. It really brought the market place to life.

"The Dad's Army team and Timescape singers put on an amazing show, and it was great to see the children getting involved."

There was something for everyone, with plenty of nostalgic treats for all.

Angela Cliffe at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentAngela Cliffe at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Top of the bill was the Walmington-on-Sea platoon from the Dad's Army Museum in Thetford. They were on parade with Jones' butcher's van - the 1935 Ford box vehicle which was driven in the series and was bought by benefactors of the museum.

There was also music from singing duo Timescape and a street organ from The Thursford Collection.

Visitors came in fashions from the era and showed off their dancing moves, and new stall 'the wardrobe' was there to provide finishing touches if needed.

There were displays and stalls from military enthusiasts and charities including Memoirs of a Desert Rat by Chris and Maureen Page, military vehicles from the time and the GHQ Auxillaries who took over the garden at the White Hart.

Barrie Thorp and Steven Davies at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentBarrie Thorp and Steven Davies at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Local military groups, including SSAFA, the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes, came along and educated visitors about the work the organisations do.

And new for this year were free rides for children on vintage swing chairs.

Refreshments included food in the market and town, a barbecue from Papworth Butchers, afternoon tea from the indoor market cafe, and a forties special at the Market Cross Cafe.

The Red Lion and Pedlars Cafe fed and refreshed the "platoon" throughout the day.

Charlie Flood at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentCharlie Flood at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

The Swaffham Market and Auction also took place on the same day and included six extra stalls including traders selling cheesecake, fudge, crafts and skincare.

George Smith at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentGeorge Smith at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

John Steele & Patrick Whiley SSAFA at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentJohn Steele & Patrick Whiley SSAFA at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

John Thurman at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentJohn Thurman at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Mayor Jill Skinner at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentMayor Jill Skinner at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Pauline Jackson and Margaret Bell at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentPauline Jackson and Margaret Bell at Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentSwaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: John AtkinsonSwaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: John Atkinson

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: John AtkinsonSwaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: John Atkinson

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentSwaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentSwaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentSwaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentSwaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentSwaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentSwaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

Swaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue DentSwaffham Dad's Army Day. Picture: Sue Dent

