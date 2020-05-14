Search

Advanced search

Dad jokes (part nine) to keep you laughing as lockdown continues

PUBLISHED: 12:41 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 14 May 2020

The strawberry lorry van crash is causing a jam........

The strawberry lorry van crash is causing a jam........

Getty Images/iStockphoto/serezniy

As the Prime Minister decided lockdown would continue, we’re carrying on with the Dad jokes.

Heard about the new restaurant on the moon? Picture: Jo ClarkeHeard about the new restaurant on the moon? Picture: Jo Clarke

I have to say a big thanks to those who have been sending me their favourites to include - special mention to David Wolfenden, Ian Taylor, David Tooby, Keith Lilley, Dan Grimmer, Joe Knee and John Ray.

Right, here goes with chapter nine....

Breaking news: A lorry load of sugar and a van containing strawberries have crashed on the A11 at Wymondham. A Highways Agency spokesman said motorists will suffer major delays due the enormous jam it has created.

The couple with a shared love of light switches were a bit on and off.The couple with a shared love of light switches were a bit on and off.

Due to the current economic crisis, Greece is cancelling all production of humus and Taramasalata. It’s a double dip recession.

My mate was sacked from his job on the dodgems. He’s now suing them for funfair dismissal.

The bouncy castle operator got together with the coconut shy stallholderThe bouncy castle operator got together with the coconut shy stallholder

A bloke went into a fishmongers with a trout under his arm. He asked the man behind the counter: “Do you make fish cakes?” The fishmonger replied: “Yes.” “Perfect,” said the man, pointing to the trout. “It’s his birthday today and needs three candles on top.”

 Heard about the new restaurant on the moon? The food is great but the atmosphere is rubbish.

There was too much static in my new jumper.There was too much static in my new jumper.

My mate’s Dad invented the rear view mirror for cars. After that, he never looked back.

Lord Nelson was only five feet tall. His statue in Trafalgar Square is 15 feet tall. That is Horatio of 3:1.

I had to lug 20 five litre buckets of varnish up the stairs today. At the end I was feeling totally lacquered.

What has four legs, is green, fuzzy and will kill you if it fell out of a tree? A snooker table.

Two flies are playing football in a saucer. One says to the other: “We’ll have to play better than this next week. We’re in the cup.”

A guy I know is addicted to brake fluid, but he’s not worried. He says he can stop any time.

I got an odd-job man in but he was useless. Gave him a list of eight things to do and he only did numbers one, three, five and seven. I had to get an even-job man in to finish it off.

Someone keeps dumping soil on my allotment - the plot thickens.

You may also want to watch:

They built a new theatre in Barcelona but with only one way in and out. After the show it was chaos trying to get out. Just goes to prove that you shouldn’t put all your Basques in one exit.

My mate once met a girl who runs a battery kiosk in our local park. She sells C cells by the seesaw.

Email from the boss of a really bad carpentry firm: “If anyone wants to come and talk to me about my shoddy joinery work, my door is always open.”

Some bloke offered me a free gate last night. I said: “What’s the catch?” He said “It’s the bit that allows it to open and close.”

Heard about the man who used to have a girlfriend who shared his passion and interest in light switches? It was a bit of an on/off relationship.

A jumper I bought was picking up static electricity, so I returned it to the shop. They gave me another one free of charge.

 And finally, a bouncy castle owner has married a lady who runs a coconut shy. They said that it was fête that had brought them together.

*If you want to send in a contribution, please email ian.clarke@archant.co.uk.

*If you missed the previous weeks, here they are:  Part one

Part two

Part three

Part four

Part five

Part six

Part seven

Part eight

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

Bus routes scrapped and operators changed in timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Why we should stay away from the seaside and leave the Norfolk coast to the locals

There's nothing stopping us all from heading to the coast this weekend - only common sense, says Nick Richards

Sports car driver stopped doing 100mph on Acle Straight

The sports car stopped after beingt clocked doing 1000pm on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk Police

Seaside beach huts set to be demolished

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Body of missing former Royal Marine found on Winterton beach, inquest hears

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Family tribute to ‘beloved son’ who died after attack

Mindaugas Arlauskas, who died after he was attcked in Wisbech on May 5 Picture: Submitted

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

City chief blasts ‘grossly unfair’ accusations about neutral grounds and relegation

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber spoke to Sky Sports News Picture: Archant
Drive 24