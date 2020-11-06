Dad jokes (chapter 25) to keep you smiling in lockdown 2

Went to the pharmacy and got a Puss In Boots.

Here we go again...

Lots of Dad jokes to share with your best friends.

The Dad jokes started in this newspaper when the first lockdown came in as a way of lifting the mood.

So, as we go through lockdown two, hopefully these will help put a smile on people’s faces.

My mate and his girlfriend went on their ninth date to see the latest Batman film. Their dates so far can be summarised as follows: Dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner, Batman.

Did you hear about the mobile phone wedding?

Years ago I went to an Elton John concert and when it started to rain, so I tried to get my waterproof hat from my rucksack. Unfortunately the wind caught it and blew it away like a Kangol in the wind.

A woman took her daughter shopping in the city and they went to the pharmacists to buy toiletries. They saw a cat wandering around and assumed it was stray and took it home. When they got back the little girl said: “Look Dad - we got a puss in Boots.”

Got myself a lawnmooer.

A husband had an accident with a vacuum cleaner and was taken to hospital. When his wife telephoned the hospital to find out how he was doing, she was told he is picking up nicely.

Juan had a childhood friend also called Juan. As they grew up, their lives took very different paths. Juan studied and became a successful lawyer while Juan got in with a bad crowd. When the rogue was arrested he contacted Juan to be his lawyer. On his way out to see him, his mother said: “Bye Juan, get Juan free.”

Heard the one about the monkey in bath?

A man went to doctor and said: “I’ve not been feeling well, what can you recommend?” The doctor said: “Best thing for you is to complete a marathon.” The man replied: “A marathon? That’s well out of my league.” The doctor added: “Well, I guarantee you’ll feel better in the long run.”

Two monkeys were getting into the bath. One said: “oo, oo, oo, aah,aah,aah” The other monkey said: “Put some cold water in then.”

Doctor's advice is to run a marathon.

My friend has a pet cow to keep his lawn trimmed. It is a lawnmooer.

Breaking news: The origami museum has been broken into. More later as the story unfolds.

Place a one foot cube of concrete in your lounge and walk round it two times a day. If a doctor asks if you have much exercise you can respond with: “I walk round the block twice a day.”

I am during the lockdown modifying a car to be driven by a washing machine motor. I’m taking it for a spin shortly.

Someone just messaged me to ask if I had any more puns about onions for him. I said “No, that’s shallot.”

Do air stewards and stewardesses wear plane clothes?

If you go for a job as a painter at an aircraft factory and get it have you passed the interview with flying colours?

I was thrown out of the audience of a Shakespearean play for behaving bardly.

I’m off to play a game of chess with a friend from Prague. He’s my check mate.

A friend told me an onion is the only vegetable that makes you cry so I hit him with a parsnip – that made his eyes water.

On Google I searched for lighters and it gave me 13,678 matches.

My mate had a mobile phone wedding - poor reception and one small bar in the corner.

I had to admire the bravery of the two men who erected the weather vane on Norwich Cathedral. or me, it was a steeple two far.

*If you have any jokes to add for future editions, email ian.clarke@archant.co.uk.