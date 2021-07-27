News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Joy as classic diesel loco gets back on the tracks

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:30 AM July 27, 2021   
Keith Ashford and members of the Weybourne team responsible for the overhaul in front of D5631,

Keith Ashford and members of the Weybourne team responsible for the overhaul in front of D5631, which has joined the stable at the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Peter Mayne

A diesel-powered locomotive has made a welcome return to service on the North Norfolk Railway. 

The Class 31 D5631 has joined the heritage stable at the Poppy Line, following an extensive renovation by North Norfolk Railway Engineering, commissioned by its owners, the Midland and Great Northern Joint Railway Society.

D5631 was the star of the show during the railway's mixed traction weekend on July 24-25, when she hauled special services, including a private charter.

D5631 at the head of the charter train – comprising 5 “blood and custard” Mark 1s,

D5631 at the head of the charter train – comprising 5 “blood and custard” Mark 1s, departing Weybourne on its return to Sheringham. - Credit: Martin Bonnington

Keith Ashford, the railway's chief mechanical engineer, said: “The overhauled 31 demonstrates the quality of work achieved by NNR Engineering. This is a very special project with much work being undertaken in the Weybourne workshops during the 16 months of Covid restrictions demanded by government.”

D5631 has been outshopped in BR Green with bodyside stripes and small yellow front panels. This was the livery from the 1960s which members indicated in a poll that they wished the locomotive to carry after the overhaul.

Neil Sharpe handing over the keys to the driver, Rod Eastman before departure of the 1pm charter journey of the D5631

Neil Sharpe handing over the keys to the driver, Rod Eastman before departure of the 1pm charter journey of the D5631, which has joined the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Peter Mayne

D5631 on train in Sheringham station

D5631 on train in Sheringham station. - Credit: Peter Mayne


Sheringham News

