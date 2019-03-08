Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

D-Day veteran, 94, scatters roses at sea in poignant tribute

PUBLISHED: 17:10 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 07 July 2019

D-Day veteran Ernie Covill scatters roses into the sea at Hunstanton from a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris Bishop

D-Day veteran Ernie Covill scatters roses into the sea at Hunstanton from a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A poignant tribute to the fallen of D-Day was paid when a veteran scattered roses into the sea at Hunstanton.

D-Day veteran Ernie Covill together with other veterans head into the sea at Hunstanton on board a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris BishopD-Day veteran Ernie Covill together with other veterans head into the sea at Hunstanton on board a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris Bishop

Ernie Covill, 94, who served as a lorry driver with the Royal Army Service Corps on D-Day, marked the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

Taking to the sea from the Hunstanton beach in a restored Second World War landing craft, Mr Covill, from Boston in Lincolnshire, joined other local veterans and two pipers as he laid flowers amid the waves.

D-Day veteran Ernie Covill laid roses into the sea at Hunstanton to mark those who lost their lives 75 years ago. Picture: Chris BishopD-Day veteran Ernie Covill laid roses into the sea at Hunstanton to mark those who lost their lives 75 years ago. Picture: Chris Bishop

The 1,000 rose petals marked those who lost their lives during Operation Overlord.

Mr Covill said: "It was really moving. It has been fantastic, it really has."

D-Day veteran Ernie Covill together with other veterans head into the sea at Hunstanton on board a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris BishopD-Day veteran Ernie Covill together with other veterans head into the sea at Hunstanton on board a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris Bishop

The ceremony on Sunday was part of the Hunstanton Military Weekend which also included a special service conducted by the RAF Marham chaplain that also marked the D-Day anniversary.

The weekend event gave crowds the opportunity to see exhibits dating from both world wars, along with more recent conflicts on Hunstanton's Green.

D-Day veteran Ernie Covill together with other veterans at Hunstanton on board a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris BishopD-Day veteran Ernie Covill together with other veterans at Hunstanton on board a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris Bishop

Vintage car and military vehicle owners came from far and wide to display at the two-day spectacular organised by hotelier Harold Payne from Holbeach, Lincolnshire.

Mr Payne spent £35,000 restoring the DUKW 'Monty' amphibious troop carrier which took part in the D-Day landings and which was the star of the show at a military heritage rally.

D-Day veteran Ernie Covill together with other veterans at Hunstanton on board a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris BishopD-Day veteran Ernie Covill together with other veterans at Hunstanton on board a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris Bishop

The event also included music from nostalgic vocalists Me & My Girl, 1940s singer Sarah Jane and the Peterborough Pipe Band as well as other entertainment and activities. Veterans' charities were also well-represented.

This year's event was held in aid of raising funds for a memorial for the 97 Norfolk soldiers massacred by the SS at Le Paradis in May 1940.

D-Day veteran Ernie Covill scatters roses into the sea at Hunstanton from a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris BishopD-Day veteran Ernie Covill scatters roses into the sea at Hunstanton from a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Dunkirk evacuation was only made possible by the defence of the town perimeter, with one of the battlefields centering on the village of Le Paradis and Lestrem, in northern France.

A campaign is being run to remember the soldiers, most of whom were from the Royal Norfolk Regiment, who were ordered to fight to the last bullet and stopped the enemy in their tracks.

D-Day veteran Ernie Covill together with other veterans at Hunstanton on board a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris BishopD-Day veteran Ernie Covill together with other veterans at Hunstanton on board a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris Bishop

All proceeds are going towards a memorial in their honour at Norwich Cathedral.

Hunstanton Mayor Amanda Bosworth said: "It has been a great weekend. It was a very special service this morning. It had a mixture of emotion and elation."

D-Day veteran Ernie Covill was joined by two pipers for the ceremony to lay roses into thre sea from a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris BishopD-Day veteran Ernie Covill was joined by two pipers for the ceremony to lay roses into thre sea from a restored troop landing craft. Picture: Chris Bishop

Ernie Covill, 94, served as a lorry driver with the Royal Army Service Corp on D-Day. Picture: Chris BishopErnie Covill, 94, served as a lorry driver with the Royal Army Service Corp on D-Day. Picture: Chris Bishop

Second World War vehicles were among those on display at the Hunstanton Military Weekend. Picture: Chris BishopSecond World War vehicles were among those on display at the Hunstanton Military Weekend. Picture: Chris Bishop

Visitors at Hunstanton Military Weekend. Picture: Chris BishopVisitors at Hunstanton Military Weekend. Picture: Chris Bishop

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘We thought she could learn’ Police stop 13-year-old moped rider

13 year old pulled over riding moped without a helmet. Photo: Police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Defender set to stay at Carrow Road as Marshall closes in on exit

Grant Hanley looks set to stay at Norwich City this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

Can you spot yourself in our Lord Mayor’s procession gallery?

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Jewson closes Norfolk branch prompting housing concern

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham, which is set to close at the end of the month. Picture: Google

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

My Norwich City Story #3: Jon Newsome – in his own words

My Norwich City Story #3 - with former captain, Jon Newsome. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

‘It was frightening’ - man attacked three times by same seagull calls for action to be taken

David Cansick, 77, from Great Yarmouth, was attacked three times by the same seagull. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘We thought she could learn’ Police stop 13-year-old moped rider

13 year old pulled over riding moped without a helmet. Photo: Police

Little lost chihuahua pup saved after threats made to drown her

The chihuahua which was found chained up outside the Blue Sky Cafe in Cromer. Picture: Blue Sky Cafe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists