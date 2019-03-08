Tributes to 100-year-old D-Day veteran who 'took everything in his stride'
PUBLISHED: 08:26 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 23 October 2019
Archant
A former Royal Norfolk Regiment soldier and D-Day veteran has died.
Kenneth Mason, 100, from Martin Close in Sprowston, landed on Sword Beach in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944 when he was just 21 and watched his comrades die around him.
He made it through France without injury but ended up being injured in the Netherlands and was sent home.
Mr Mason, known as Ken, was demobbed in 1946 and went on to work at the former Rowntree Mackintosh's chocolate factory in Norwich, where he made Rolo sweets and worked until his retirement.
It was there that he met his wife Julie, who died in 2015.
Mr Mason travelled to Normandy for many years with other D-Day veterans and was awarded the Legion d'Honneur in 2016 - France's highest honour for bravery.
His nephew, Nigel Mason, 58, from Meadow Close in Hellesdon, said: "Ken would talk about his army career with anybody and everybody. He would talk about it with great pride. As a child you would listen in awe.
"He was very proud of his Legion d'Honneur medal.
"Up until a few months ago he went the Royal Norfolk Regiment army meetings in Norwich."
Such was his pride in his regiment, he enjoyed visiting the former home of the Royal Norfolk Regiment, which became the Royal Anglian Regiment, at the former Britannia Barracks in Norwich.
He also co-wrote a book on the role of the 1st Battalion Royal Norfolk Regiment on D-Day of the regiment called Courage, Honour, Friendship in 2016, presented to the Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Norfolk Show.
Mr Mason said that was a particular highlight for his uncle.
He added: "Ken took everything in his stride. He lived life to the full and used to go on holidays all over the world. He used to say that getting to 100 was in his genes."
He celebrated the milestone last year with two parties - one with his family and the other with his army friends.
Mr Mason was born and grew up in Whissonsett, in mid-Norfolk, and would have followed in his father's footsteps as a farm worker if he had not joined the army.
As well as travel, Mr Mason, who never had children but loved being with his family, adored gardening and Arsenal Football Club.