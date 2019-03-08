Search

Advanced search

Tributes to 100-year-old D-Day veteran who 'took everything in his stride'

PUBLISHED: 08:26 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 23 October 2019

Ken Mason, left, at the Assembly House in Norwich, in 2017, at a celebratory event for his Legion d'Honneur medal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ken Mason, left, at the Assembly House in Norwich, in 2017, at a celebratory event for his Legion d'Honneur medal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A former Royal Norfolk Regiment soldier and D-Day veteran has died.

Norfolk Regiment veteran Ken Mason pictured in 2014. Picture: Denise BradleyNorfolk Regiment veteran Ken Mason pictured in 2014. Picture: Denise Bradley

Kenneth Mason, 100, from Martin Close in Sprowston, landed on Sword Beach in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944 when he was just 21 and watched his comrades die around him.

He made it through France without injury but ended up being injured in the Netherlands and was sent home.

Ken Mason (right) pictured with other Norfolk Regiment veterans in Normany in 2014. He is standing with, from left, Jim King and Bill Holden. Picture: Denise BradleyKen Mason (right) pictured with other Norfolk Regiment veterans in Normany in 2014. He is standing with, from left, Jim King and Bill Holden. Picture: Denise Bradley

Mr Mason, known as Ken, was demobbed in 1946 and went on to work at the former Rowntree Mackintosh's chocolate factory in Norwich, where he made Rolo sweets and worked until his retirement.

It was there that he met his wife Julie, who died in 2015.

D-Day veteran Ken Mason receiving his Legion d'Honneur medal in 2016. Photo : Steve AdamsD-Day veteran Ken Mason receiving his Legion d'Honneur medal in 2016. Photo : Steve Adams

Mr Mason travelled to Normandy for many years with other D-Day veterans and was awarded the Legion d'Honneur in 2016 - France's highest honour for bravery.

His nephew, Nigel Mason, 58, from Meadow Close in Hellesdon, said: "Ken would talk about his army career with anybody and everybody. He would talk about it with great pride. As a child you would listen in awe.

D-Day veterans, including Ken Mason, from the 1st Batallion Royal Norfolk Regiment at the special ceremony at Norwich City Hall to receive Legion d'Honneurs in 2016. Left to right Victor Keech, Ken Mason, David Johnson and Bill Holden. Photo : Steve AdamsD-Day veterans, including Ken Mason, from the 1st Batallion Royal Norfolk Regiment at the special ceremony at Norwich City Hall to receive Legion d'Honneurs in 2016. Left to right Victor Keech, Ken Mason, David Johnson and Bill Holden. Photo : Steve Adams

"He was very proud of his Legion d'Honneur medal.

"Up until a few months ago he went the Royal Norfolk Regiment army meetings in Norwich."

Ken Mason pictured in 2016 at the book launch of Courage, Honour, Friendship, which he helped to write as a D-Day veteran. Picture: ANTONY KELLYKen Mason pictured in 2016 at the book launch of Courage, Honour, Friendship, which he helped to write as a D-Day veteran. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Such was his pride in his regiment, he enjoyed visiting the former home of the Royal Norfolk Regiment, which became the Royal Anglian Regiment, at the former Britannia Barracks in Norwich.

He also co-wrote a book on the role of the 1st Battalion Royal Norfolk Regiment on D-Day of the regiment called Courage, Honour, Friendship in 2016, presented to the Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Mr Mason said that was a particular highlight for his  uncle.

He added: "Ken took everything in his stride. He lived life to the full and used to go on holidays all over the world. He used to say that getting to 100 was in his genes."

He celebrated the milestone last year with two parties - one with his family and the other with his army friends.

Mr Mason was born and grew up in Whissonsett, in mid-Norfolk, and would have followed in his father's footsteps as a farm worker if he had not joined the army.

As well as travel, Mr Mason, who never had children but loved being with his family, adored gardening and Arsenal Football Club.

Most Read

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Search after woman, 75, reported missing

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Brown who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver watching TV at the wheel caught by police

Police caught a driver who was watching TV at the wheel. Picture: Archant

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Award-winning deli owners are to open a new coffee shop

Mark Kacary, who owns the Norfolk Deli with his wife, Rosie. Pic: Archant

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

School Lane in Little Melton. Photo: Google

Cowboy builder due back in court

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court where he was found guilty after a trial. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I remember looking up and I saw tears coming from everyone’ - Todd Cantwell on life in the big league

From Dereham with love - Todd Cantwell reveals his parents were crying with happiness after his goal in City's 3-2 victory over Manchester City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Moment man slashes partner’s face caught on CCTV

Andrew Fearnley, 54, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison after a knife attack on his partner. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

More details revealed on new East Mediterranean restaurant as signs go up

Signs at the new Gem of Norwich restaurant. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists