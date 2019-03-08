Search

Britain's Got Talent finalists return to popular 1940s weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:10 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 22 July 2019

Britain's Got Talent finalists The D-Day Darlings, who will be appearing at Holt during the 1940s weekend. Photo: THE D-DAY DARLINGS

Britain's Got Talent finalists The D-Day Darlings, who will be appearing at Holt during the 1940s weekend. Photo: THE D-DAY DARLINGS

THE D-DAY DARLINGS

Britain's Got Talent finalists the D-Day Darlings will return as the entertainment for the North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend.

Holt has a busy programme of event, here last summer's 1940s weekend.

The group will sing their wartime renditions in Holt on Saturday, September 14 as part of the heritage event which takes place in Sheringham and Holt.

Duncan Baker, chairman of the organising committee for Holt's events, said: "By popular demand, we have got the fantastic D-Day Darlings back for another year.

"This year we will have them performing in different locations to circulate them throughout the town."

The weekend celebrates the wartime efforts of Allied forces and the resilience shown by people who dealt with the hardships on the home front.

Holt 1940s weekend.

This year Holt town centre will be closed to traffic for the event, which is expected to be the biggest and best yet.

The High Street with be shut just passed the entrance to Bakers and Larners' car park and behind the war memorial to create an entertainment space for stalls, vintage cars and performers.

Station Road and Sheringham High Street will also be closed.

Holt 1940s weekend.

Andrew Munden, chairman of the chamber of trade and manager of the North Norfolk Railway said: "There will be vintage trains and busses running between Sheringham and Holt all weekend.

"On Saturday afternoon we will have a fly past of Spitfires and a Hurricane flying on the Sunday."

Both towns will see the return of a 'ration book trail' where participants will have the chance to win prizes once they have collected the qualifying number of stamps in their books.

Sheringham's entertainment line-up includes The Skyliner Big Band, Sarah Probert, The Knightingales, AndyAV8 Vintage DJ and The King Size Papas.

Britain's Got Talent stars the D-Day Darlings releasing the birds for Holt's 1940s weekend pigeon race.

In Holt there will also be evening events, organised by Holt Rugby Club, including a traditional 1940s dance on the Friday evening with a traditional band providing the music.

This year there will be three locations for visitors to park, including Gresham's School, Holt Hall and Holt Rugby Club. Parking will cost £4 for each full day.

Sheringham will be running their park and ride on vintage busses from Beeston into the town.

For more information visit www.nnrailway.co.uk/1940s_weekend.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

