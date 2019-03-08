Cyclists urged to take part in charity ride in memory of brave toddler

Finnbar Cork, the little boy who died of a brain tumour, and the inspiration behind charity Finnbar's Force. PHOTO: Finnbar's Force Archant

Cyclists are being urged to sign up for a 50-mile cycle ride to help raise funds for a charity set up in memory of a brave toddler who died from a brain tumour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Claire and Tristan Cork, Finnbar's Force, at the Brain Tumour Research 10th anniverary. Photo: Submitted Claire and Tristan Cork, Finnbar's Force, at the Brain Tumour Research 10th anniverary. Photo: Submitted

Finnbar Cork, from Hethersett, was diagnosed with a rare grade 2 diffuse astrocytoma and despite intensive chemotherapy died just a few months later, in August 2016.

Following the tragic death of the Star Wars-loving youngster, his parents Tristan, a paramedic, and Claire, a nurse, set up Finnbar's Force - a charity which looks to help other children and their families going through a similar ordeal.

The charity has gone onto raise more than £100,000 in the past couple of years, and now it is looking for cyclists to help it raise even more.

A 50-mile bike ride will be taking place from Hethersett Village Hall on June 16 with entrants cycling to the Fox pub in Garboldisham before heading back to Hethersett in a circular route.

Poster advertising the Tour De Fox charity ride. PIC: Supplied. Poster advertising the Tour De Fox charity ride. PIC: Supplied.

You may also want to watch:

As well as the 50-mile ride, there is also a 25-mile circular route for other cyclists who want to take part but are not ready for the 50-mile ride.

Duncan Saunders, a paramedic and friend of the Cork family, who will be taking part in the event, said: " The charity is going from strength to strength and already helping other families that are going through similar circumstances but to do these wonderful things means its essential that the charity continues to grow and provide more events with a view to raising awareness and obtaining funding."

He added: "We need as many cyclists to sign up as possible and we welcome them and their friends and family to Hethersett village hall afterwards where the rider will get a medal/goody bag."

There will also be entertainment and music, with a chance to buy food and drink at a barbecue, the proceeds of which will also go to the charity.

The event is happening on the same day as another event held in aid of Finnbar's Force. Mr Cork's step father Richard Penska and other members of his cycle club will take part in a 300-mile challenge over 24 hours which they hope to finish at the village hall at about 3pm on June 16.

Log onto www.tickettailor.com/events/finnbarsforce/255797/ to buy tickets for the event.