Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Cyclists urged to take part in charity ride in memory of brave toddler

PUBLISHED: 17:05 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 20 May 2019

Finnbar Cork, the little boy who died of a brain tumour, and the inspiration behind charity Finnbar's Force. PHOTO: Finnbar's Force

Finnbar Cork, the little boy who died of a brain tumour, and the inspiration behind charity Finnbar's Force. PHOTO: Finnbar's Force

Archant

Cyclists are being urged to sign up for a 50-mile cycle ride to help raise funds for a charity set up in memory of a brave toddler who died from a brain tumour.

Claire and Tristan Cork, Finnbar's Force, at the Brain Tumour Research 10th anniverary. Photo: SubmittedClaire and Tristan Cork, Finnbar's Force, at the Brain Tumour Research 10th anniverary. Photo: Submitted

Finnbar Cork, from Hethersett, was diagnosed with a rare grade 2 diffuse astrocytoma and despite intensive chemotherapy died just a few months later, in August 2016.

Following the tragic death of the Star Wars-loving youngster, his parents Tristan, a paramedic, and Claire, a nurse, set up Finnbar's Force - a charity which looks to help other children and their families going through a similar ordeal.

The charity has gone onto raise more than £100,000 in the past couple of years, and now it is looking for cyclists to help it raise even more.

A 50-mile bike ride will be taking place from Hethersett Village Hall on June 16 with entrants cycling to the Fox pub in Garboldisham before heading back to Hethersett in a circular route.

Poster advertising the Tour De Fox charity ride. PIC: Supplied.Poster advertising the Tour De Fox charity ride. PIC: Supplied.

You may also want to watch:

As well as the 50-mile ride, there is also a 25-mile circular route for other cyclists who want to take part but are not ready for the 50-mile ride.

Duncan Saunders, a paramedic and friend of the Cork family, who will be taking part in the event, said: " The charity is going from strength to strength and already helping other families that are going through similar circumstances but to do these wonderful things means its essential that the charity continues to grow and provide more events with a view to raising awareness and obtaining funding."

He added: "We need as many cyclists to sign up as possible and we welcome them and their friends and family to Hethersett village hall afterwards where the rider will get a medal/goody bag."

There will also be entertainment and music, with a chance to buy food and drink at a barbecue, the proceeds of which will also go to the charity.

The event is happening on the same day as another event held in aid of Finnbar's Force. Mr Cork's step father Richard Penska and other members of his cycle club will take part in a 300-mile challenge over 24 hours which they hope to finish at the village hall at about 3pm on June 16.

Log onto www.tickettailor.com/events/finnbarsforce/255797/ to buy tickets for the event.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Timm Klose signs new Norwich City deal

Timm Klose has signed a new Norwich City deal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘He kept saying thank you’: Rapist accused told victim he offered lifts home to meet friends

Suffolk Police carried out checks in Lowestoft in the wake of the rape. Picture: Suffolk Police

Council could make millions by building hundreds of homes on market town farmland

An aerial view of Attleborough, where Norfolk County Council could build homes. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists