Cyclists take on London to Brussels challenged for toddler battling cancer
Archant
A team of cyclists are taking on a marathon challenge to raise money for a toddler fighting cancer.
Harry Deeba, two, has been battling stage four high risk neuroblastoma and his parents are hoping that a vaccine in New York will stop it from returning. If it returns there is a one in 10 survival rate.
The cyclists from Drayton Insurance Services are hoping to raise £10,000 for the Taverham toddler by cycling from London to Brussels.
To fund the treatment the family need to raise £259,000.
Harry’s mother, Carla Howes, worked at the insurance company but left five years ago to have her second child Isobel.
Setting off on Friday March 22 they hope to complete the challenge by March 24.
The group is more than half way to their target having raised more than £7,000.
To find out more or donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HarrysCycle